Joey Biesterveld scored four of his 10 points in double overtime to help Durand boys basketball escape with a tight 72-68 nonconference victory against Whitehall Tuesday.
Gunnar Hurlburt led the Panthers with 22 points, while Dawson Kurth and Caden Berger each hit a pair of free throws in double OT to help seal the victory. Berger scored all four of the team’s points in the first overtime.
Isaac Skoyen led the Norse with 16 points, while Devon McCune added 15 and Luke Beighley 13.
Regis 65, Elk Mound 55: JP Wolterstorff scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Ramblers to their first win of the season. Teammate Jeffrey Ritger added 16.
Ryan Bohl nearly matched Wolterstorff’s heroics, scoring 24 for the Mounders.
Altoona 75, Cadott 43: The Rails got 20 points from Blend Sabani and 16 each from Evan Moss and Brayden Turk to earn their first victory in the Western Cloverbelt. Altoona notched 44 points in the first half, all the cushion it would need.
Tegan Ritter scored 10 for Cadott.
River Falls 64, Menomonie 41: Brock Thornton scored 14 for the Mustangs, but it wasn’t enough to keep Menomonie perfect in the Big Rivers. Zac Johnson scored 20 in the Wildcats’ season debut.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42: Brooke McCune scored 16 points and Mariah Steinke notched 10 as the Thunder won in their season opener.
Stanley-Boyd was led by 14 points from Teagen Becker, who hit twice from deep.
Independence 42, Gilmanton 36: Ziy Conner scored 27 to lead the Indees to their second Dairyland victory of the season in comeback fashion.
Cali Flick led Gilmanton with 10 points.
Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43: The Wildcats earned a second straight Dairyland win to open the year backed by a 28-point, nine-rebound performance from Lindsay Steien. Abby Thompson added 14 points and 14 steals for 2-0 Blair-Taylor.
Phoenyx Knuth paced the Beavers with 10 points.
Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 41: Norah Youngbauer had a game-high 16 points to lead the Norse, who also got 12 points from Nylah Lisowski. Jordyn Turk and Madison Schultz scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cardinals.
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13: Emma Lechleitner scored 21 and Brooke Lechleitner added 17 in Lake Holcombe’s Lakeland opener.
Alma Center Lincoln 59, Alma/Pepin 10: Liza Cummings led the Hornets with 14 points, while Sada Stanley scored 10.
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 40: The Warriors were led by 11 points from Brynn Olson but couldn’t hand the Raiders their first loss of the year. Audrey Hatfield led Hudson with 18 points.
Eau Claire North 61, River Falls 54: The Huskies moved to 3-0 with a Big Rivers win. Stats were not reported.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Hayward 1: Joe Kelly scored twice for the Old Abes, while Peyton Platter, Cole Fischer, Trevin Kison and Christian Tavare also found the net in the Old Abes’ second win of the year.
Hudson 5, Rice Lake 2: The Warriors got goals from Cole Fenske and Tristan Scheurer, while Hunter Danielson scored twice for the Raiders.
Baldwin-Woodville 9, RAM 2: Davis Paulsen notched a hat trick for the Blackhawks, while Trenton Veenendaal put up four points on two goals and two assists.
Drew Goettl and Isaiah Martin scored for RAM.
Boys swimming
Hudson 126, Chippewa Falls 44: Cooper Porzondek won the 50 freestyle for the Cardinals, who were competing in their first meet of the season.
Gymnastics
Hudson 127.85, Menomonie 124.65: Melody Greenwood won on the bars and finished second in the vault and all-around. Alexis Anderson took second on the beam.