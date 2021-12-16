Eleice Dahl and Brooke McCune scored 10 points apiece to help the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team secure a key Western Cloverbelt victory over McDonell 45-38 on Thursday.
The duo paved the way offensively, and the Thunder clamped down on the defensive end to take down the Macks. Both teams are expected to contend for the conference title this winter.
Destiny Baughman scored 13 for McDonell, and Emily Cooper added 11 points. Eight different members of the Thunder scored to hand the Macks their first loss of the season.
McDonell entered the matchup as the top-ranked team in Division 5 in the WisSports.net coaches poll. Osseo-Fairchild is ranked seventh in Division 4.
Wausau West 68, Chippewa Falls 40: The Cardinals fell in nonconference play, despite 11 points from Ava Reuter. Brooklyn Sandvig added nine points for Chi-Hi.
Cadott 56, Thorp 30: Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 26 points, lifting the Hornets to a Western Cloverbelt victory. Emma Kowalczyk chipped in with 11 points for Cadott, which led by 22 at halftime. Sydney Wicks scored 11 for Thorp.
Boys basketball
Augusta 58, Blair-Taylor 53: Aiden Anderson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining, putting the Beavers up by two. Brennan King iced the game away from the free throw line. Tyler Brixen scored 13 points to lead Augusta, and Dalton Robinson added 12.
Evan Nehring had 13 points for Blair-Taylor, and Ethan Kniseley and Cain Fremstad added 11 each.
Elk Mound 66, Mondovi 56: Kaden Russo stayed hot, pouring in 27 points to lead the Mounders to a Dunn-St. Croix win. He’s scored 20-plus points in three of Elk Mound’s last four games. Ethan Johnson added 13 points for the Mounders, while Jarod Falkner scored 21 to lead Mondovi.
Whitehall 62, Eleva-Strum 20: Luke Beighley led a balanced effort from the Norse with 13 points. He was one of four players to score eight or more points for Whitehall. Cayden Lasher had seven points for the Cardinals.
Bruce 68, Winter 16: Leo Zimmer outscored the opposition all on his own for Bruce, putting in a game-high 17 points.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 42, Rice Lake 36: Dalton McGraw picked up a pin to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual. The rest of Chi-Hi’s wins came via forfeit. Four Warriors won by pin.
Menomonie 38, Eau Claire North 25: Kellen Aure, Cody Kwak and Brayten Casey all had pins to help the Mustangs win a Big Rivers battle. Tate Downey and Riley Mercer had pins for the Huskies.
Blair-Taylor 21, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 18: Gunar Koxlien, Ryan Flynn, Jackson Shramek and Bryan Rogstad all won the for the Wildcats in the only four matches that were wrestled. The rest were all forfeits.
Barron 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 20: The Golden Bears had five wins, all by pin, to take the dual.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 0: The Cardinals cruised to a Big Rivers victory over the Mustangs.