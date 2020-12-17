Down by three points with three minutes left to go, the Mondovi boys basketball team didn’t flinch.
The Buffaloes responded in a big way, rallying for a 74-63 victory over Colfax on Thursday in Colfax. Jarod Falkner led the way with 21 points, while Evan Gray chipped in with 12 points for the Buffaloes.
Wyatt Falkner and Dawson Rud added 11 apiece for Mondovi.
The Buffaloes needed to overcome a big night from Colfax’s Caden Erickson. The senior made six 3-pointers as part of a 29-point showing.
Drew Gibson scored 12 points for Colfax.
Whitehall 72, Augusta 33: Devon McCune scored a game-high 16 points and Luke Beighley added 15 of his own as the Norse cruised to victory. Drew Jacobs led the Beavers with 10 points.
Clear Lake 47, Elmwood/Plum City 39: Luke Webb scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Wolves, but they couldn’t quite keep up with the Warriors in their season opener.
Alma Center Lincoln 49, Brookwood 32: Sixteen points from Blake Hansen helped lift the Hornets to the win. Jack Anderson added nine points to the cause.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 51, Eau Claire Memorial 44: The Old Abes got a game-best 15 points from Lily Cayley, but the Warriors pulled away in the second half for the victory.
Grace Forsberg led Rice Lake with 14 points, while Jordan Roethel added 10. Brenna Lasher scored eight for Memorial, which hit six 3-pointers as a team.
River Falls 42, Chippewa Falls 33: The Cardinals got 20 points from Brooklyn Sandvig in their season opener, but came up short on the road.
McDonell 54, Stanley-Boyd 50: Fourteen points from Lauryn Deetz and 12 from Destiny Baughman helped carry the Macks past the Orioles. McDonell made seven 3-pointers, with two each from Deetz and Emily Cooper. Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 12 points.
Independence 63, Alma/Pepin 23: Ziy Conner nearly outscored the competition herself, posting a game-high 22 points for the Indees. Aubrie Pronschinske added 16 of her own.
Boys hockey
Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Raiders, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 by Wisconsin Prep Hockey, blanked the fourth-ranked Old Abes in a Big Rivers clash. Carson Strapon scored a pair of goals for Hudson. The Raiders scored three times in the second period to pull away.
Rice Lake 6, River Falls 2: A pair of goals and an assist by Adam Timm lifted the Warriors over the Wildcats. Zach Holmstrom, Keegan Gunderson, Jace Fitzgerald and Teagan Scheurer also got on the scoresheet for Rice Lake. Griffin Van Gilder made 12 saves in net.