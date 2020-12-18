The Eau Claire Area Stars proved they mean business in their season opener.
The Stars, ranked No. 4 in the state by Wisconsin Prep Hockey, got goals from Ryele Pyykola and Kennedy Gruhlke to edge third-ranked Western Wisconsin 2-1 on Friday.
Pyykola found the back of the net in the first period, and Gruhlke got on the scoresheet in the second. It proved to be all the offense the Stars needed to win the ranked clash.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 1: Sidney Polzin notched a pair of goals to lead the Sabers, and Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Addie Frenette also got on the scoresheet. Caroline O'Dell made 22 saves in net.
Boys hockey
Notre Dame 6, Eau Claire North 4: The Huskies led 4-3 after two periods, but the top-ranked Tritons scored three times in the final period to avoid an upset.
Robert Books, Sam Thorp and Jack Kein each had a goal and an assist for North, and Sam Feck added a goal of his own. North scored twice in the first period and twice in the second.
Tristan Bock made 29 saves in net against the Tritons, the No. 1 team in Division 1.
Chippewa Falls 11, Menomonie 1: Isaac Frenette scored a hat trick for the Cardinals in the team's season opener. Sawyer Bowe added a pair of goals for Chi-Hi, and six other players all got on the scoresheet with goals.
Bridger Fixmer made 17 saves for Chippewa Falls, and Thomas Isenberger had 37 for Menomonie.
Evan Sisko scored the Mustangs' only goal.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 52, Menomonie 36: Chad Kron nearly matched the Mustangs himself, pouring in a game-best 27 points and securing a team-high five rebounds for North. Henry Wilkinson added 14 points for the Huskies.
Logan Hollinger led Menomonie with nine points. Brock Thornton had six points and eight rebounds. The Huskies held the Mustangs to 30% shooting from the field.
Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39: The Old Abes got 12 points from Will Boser, but the Raiders' sharpshooting sunk their efforts. Hudson made 10 3-pointers and Luke Healy scored 16 points for the team's first win of the season.
Marco Ebeling added eight points for Memorial.
Chippewa Falls 97, Rice Lake 69: The Cardinals nearly hit triple digits on the scoreboard, boosted by 15 3-pointers. Joe Reuter scored a game-best 29 points for Chi-Hi, and Jacob Walczak added 22. Mason Monarski made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
Tyler Orr scored 24 points for Rice Lake, while Nick Schlampp added 11.
Altoona 78, Regis 57: The Rails shot the roof off the gym, drilling 18 3-pointers to defeat the rival Ramblers. Brayden Turk (21 points), Evan Peterson (21 points) and Reece Bergh (15 points) each hit five 3-pointers for Altoona.
JP Wolterstorff scored 24 points to lead Regis. Kendon Krogman added nine points to the cause.
Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell 47: The Orioles clawed out of a 12-point halftime deficit to take down the Macks. Lucas Smith led Stanley-Boyd with 13 points, and Brady Potaczek added 12 of his own. Logan Hughes had a game-high 17 points for McDonell.
Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31: The Crickets cruised to a Western Cloverbelt win behind 24 points from Jayden Fitch and 18 from Luke Olson. Fall Creek led 55-11 at halftime.
Bo Vollrath added 11 points for the Crickets. Cole Sopiarz led Cadott with eight.
Elk Mound 59, Augusta 38: The Mounders were lights-out from deep, connecting on 12 3-pointers in the win. Ryan Bohl made four of them and finished with 12 points, while Kaden Russo hit three 3-pointers as part of a 15-point performance. Michael Jenson added 14 points.
Brennan King led Augusta with 14 points.
Barron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 58: Carter LaLiberty couldn't be stopped, putting up 35 points for the Golden Bears in a Heart O' North victory. Braden Wirth added 16 points for Barron, while Tyler Razim and Joseph Jensen scored 12 apiece for the Bulldogs.
Girls basketball
Eleva-Strum 63, Augusta 52: Paige Hanner's game-high 22 points helped lift the Cardinals over the Beavers. Madison Schultz chipped in with 14 points for Eleva-Strum.
Kennedy Korger led Augusta with 17 points, and Sam Winsce scored 12.
Blair-Taylor 54, Mondovi 40: Abby Thompson led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Lindsay Steien had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Alivia Boe set a career high with 13 points for Blair-Taylor, while Chloe Wagner grabbed 11 boards.
Morgan Clark led the Buffaloes with 10 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 47, Independence 46: Miah Breheim led the way with 13 points as the Hornets held off the Indees. Liza Cummings and Liz Prindle added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lincoln needed to overcome 30 points from Independence's Ziy Conner.
Cochrane-Fountain City 45, Whitehall 37: The Norse got nine points apiece from Norah Youngbauer and Olivia Youngbauer, but couldn't quite keep up with the Pirates.
Turtle Lake 66, Spring Valley 38: Mara Ducklow scored 11 points for the Cardinals, but the Lakers pulled away in the second half.