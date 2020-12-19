After matching each other blow for blow through three periods, Joe Kelly gave the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team the final push it needed against University School.
Kelly scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Old Abes to a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.
Carter Olson had given Memorial a 1-0 lead midway through the third period before University School responded with a goal of its own a few minutes later.
The victory pushed the Old Abes to 3-1-0 on the season.
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5, Eau Claire North 3: The Huskies got goals from Tyler Geroux, Sam Thorp and Nick Thompson, but couldn't get past the Rockets.
Geroux added an assist for North, and Caden Sutter, Johan Akervik and Carter Plante also tallied assists.
Girls basketball
Regis 56, Columbus Catholic 40: Makenna Rohrscheib's 22 points helped boost the Ramblers, who made nine 3-pointers as a team. Jessica Sabbagh and Ava Highman connected on three triples apiece. Highman finished with 11 points.
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 40: Emily Hakes led the Cardinals with 13 points and Shannon Lindner added 11 of her own, but the Panthers were too much to overcome.
Rice Lake 54, River Falls 43: The Warriors got 16 points from Brynn Olson and 10 each from Jordan Pagac and Isabelle Schmidt to defeat the Wildcats.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59, Cameron 51 (OT): The Bulldogs outlasted the Comets in overtime. Madeleine Schofield scored a game-high 19 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, while Madison Haas chipped in with 16. Eden Dellinger led Cameron with 14 points.
Boys basketball
River Falls 92, Prescott 65: The Wildcats won a nonconference affair behind 38 points from Zach Johnson. Jordan Malmlov scored 32 for Prescott.