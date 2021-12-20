Alexis Anderson placed first in the floor exercise and on the beam, and Sophie Sobota added a win in vault as the Menomonie gymnastics team remained unbeaten in Big Rivers meets on Monday.
Menomonie won the three-team meet in Hudson, which also featured Chippewa Falls. The Mustangs tallied 129.525 points. Runner-up Hudson had 128.325 points and Chippewa Falls had 124.225.
Chippewa Falls’ Ella Spaeth was the top finisher in the all around standings, holding off Menomonie’s Sobota. Spaeth won the bars competition as well.
Rondestvedt shines in Rails’ loss
The Altoona girls basketball team fell to Somerset 59-49 on Monday in Somerset, despite a standout effort from Josie Rondestvedt. She poured in 23 points for the Rails. Ava Gunderson added 10 points for Altoona, but the Rails couldn’t overcome 30 points from Somerset’s Heather Gaikowski.
Also on Monday:
—Osseo-Fairchild picked up a 70-29 victory over Thorp in the Western Cloverbelt to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
—Baldwin-Woodville got past Durand 51-47 on the road in a nonconference matchup. Madisyn Kilboten scored 19 for Durand.
—Cornell came up just short against Greenwood, 53-49. Bralee Schroeder scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs.
Bruce gets past New Auburn
Chris Brockman scored 19 points and Leo Zimmer added 18 of his own as the Bruce boys basketball team defeated New Auburn 65-40 on Monday.