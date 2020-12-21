Monday’s clash between two state-ranked boys basketball teams lived up to its billing.
Durand, ranked eighth in Division 4 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, got 25 points from Caden Berger to outlast ninth-ranked Fall Creek 59-58 in Durand.
The 25 points were a career-high for the senior. Simon Bauer added 12 points for the Panthers (4-0), and Joey Biesterveld had five.
Fall Creek’s Jayden Fitch kept pace with Berger, scoring 25 points of his own to keep the Crickets (6-1) in the contest. Freshman Bo Vollrath chipped in with 12 points for the cause, and Teigen Ploeckelman and Soren Johnson scored nine and eight, respectively.
Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59: The Mustangs upended the rival Cardinals behind 20 points from Noah Feddersen and 14 from DeVauntaye Parker. Brock Thornton added 11 points.
Menomonie needed to hold off a Chi-Hi team which was boosted by a 24-point performance by Joe Reuter. Jacob Walczak scored 17 of his own for the Cardinals.
Altoona 63, Arcadia 50: A game-best 20 points by Evan Peterson helped the Rails secure a nonconference victory. Brayden Turk and Evan Moss made it a triple threat for Altoona, scoring 17 and 13 points, respectively. The Rails made eight 3-pointers, led by Peterson’s four.
Elmwood/Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47: Basil Gilles made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give the Wolves a thrilling victory. He finished with nine points, and Dayne Whipple scored 11.
Ryan Bohl paced the Mounders, scoring a game-high 22 points. He made four 3-pointers.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Alma Center Lincoln 25: The Lancers stayed unbeaten at 3-0 after a well-rounded showing against the Hornets. Britten Rutz scored a game-high 15 points for Immanuel Lutheran, and Daniel Hein (11 points) and Andrew Lau (10) also scored in double figures.
McDonell 51, Neillsville 50: The Macks scored their first win of the season in a nail-biter, holding off the Warriors. Jake Siegenthaler scored 13 points for McDonell, and Logan Hughes added 10. Eddie Mittermeyer and Dan Anderson hit three 3-pointers each to finish with nine points apiece.
Stanley-Boyd 67, Osseo-Fairchild 47: A game-best 21 points by Lucas Smith and 17 more from Brady Potaczek helped carry the Orioles to a Western Cloverbelt victory. Carsen Hause chipped in with 16 points for Stanley-Boyd.
Garrett Koxlien had 19 points for the Thunder, who were making their season debut. Brice Shimon added nine points for Osseo-Fairchild.
Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66: Jarod Falkner caught fire and put up 29 points to lead the Buffaloes past the Panthers. The sophomore connected on six 3-pointers, and Mondovi made 11 triples as a team. Drew Everson added 17 points for the Buffaloes.
Lance Larson led Gilmanton with 19 points, and Tyler Brantner scored 17.
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53: The Trojans rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind 21 points from Tristen Harder. Drew Gibson scored 16 points to lead Colfax.
Girls basketball
Regis 62, Thorp 31: Ava Highman and Makenna Rohrscheib scored 13 points apiece as the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win. Highman made three 3-pointers, and Jessica Sabbagh added eight points for Regis.
Cadott 69, Cornell 19: Fifteen points from Jada Kowlczyk and 12 from Elly Eiler helped the Hornets run past the Chiefs. Meadow Barone also scored in double figures, adding 10 points.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spring Valley 27: The Bulldogs got 19 points from Madeleine Schofield and 13 from Maggie Timm in a nonconference win. Emma Sather chipped in with 10 points, while Charlie Vanasse led the Cardinals with 11.
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42: Leah Score had 10 points for the Blackhawks, but they couldn’t quite keep pace with the Tigers. Bloomer hit six 3-pointers in defeat.
Blair-Taylor 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 65 (OT): The Wildcats outscored the Pirates 5-4 in overtime to clinch the win. Lindsay Steien led the way with 25 points, and Abby Thompson added 22 of her own.
Whitehall 48, Port Edwards 37: Olivia Youngbauer (22 points) and Nylah Lisowski (14 points) did most of the damage as the Norse picked up the victory. Youngbauer drilled five 3-pointers.
Cashton 54, Independence 47: Despite 28 points from Ziy Conner and 13 from Emerson Pronschinske, the Indees fell in nonconference play.
Boys hockey
Hayward 3, Chippewa Falls 1: Trevor Bowe got the Cardinals on the board in the second period, but the Hurricanes went up 2-1 with a goal later in the period and sealed it with another goal in the third.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1: Goals from Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer led the Sabers to victory. Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin and Emma-Lyn Stephenson all tallied an assist. Caroline O’Dell saved 13 shots for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.