The Fall Creek boys basketball team trailed most of the night. But when it mattered most, the Crickets got ahead.
Jeffrey Ritger drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left and Fall Creek held on for a 54-51 victory over Regis on Tuesday in Fall Creek. It was an important win for the Crickets in a game that matched up two of the Western Cloverbelt Conference’s top teams so far this year.
Fall Creek trailed by 11 with just over three minutes remaining but clawed its way back in. After Ritger hit the pivotal 3, Leo Hagberg made a pair of free throws for the Crickets to stretch the lead to 54-51. The Ramblers’ attempt at a tying buzzer beater missed in the final seconds.
Ritger’s 3-pointer gave Fall Creek its first lead since it was 2-0. He finished with 11 points, and Cameron Martzke and Bo Vollrath scored 12 points apiece. Kendon Krogman scored 18 for Regis, and Alex Leis scored 11.
Chippewa Falls 61, Hudson 60: Mason Monarski banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cardinals a thrilling Big Rivers victory. He hit the clutch shot from the top of the key as time expired and finished with 18 points. Jackson Gugel added 16 points for Chi-Hi.
Eau Claire North 46, New Richmond 30: Sixteen points and five rebounds from Jonah Hanson helped the Huskies get past the Tigers in Big Rivers action. Roscoe Rennock chipped in with nine points for North, which held New Richmond to 26% shooting from the field.
Eau Claire Memorial 50, River Falls 38: The Old Abes stayed unbeaten at 7-0 thanks to 22 points from Will Boser and 12 more from Mekhi Shaw. Shaw added four assists for Memorial. Mason Stoik scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds.
Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53: Kole Klemme knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Warriors in a Big Rivers battle.
Tyler Orr added 16 points for Rice Lake, while Noah Feddersen led Menomonie with 14.
Thorp 62, Cadott 59: The Cardinals held off the Hornets with help from 20 points by Zach Tieman. Ryan Raether added 19 points, and Aiden Rosemeyer had 15. Tegan Ritter scored 19 for Cadott.
McDonell 83, Osseo-Fairchild 63: The duo of Canan Huss and Eddie Mittermeyer couldn’t be stopped. The two combined for 57 points, with Huss pouring in 32 and Mittermeyer adding 25. They helped the Macks pull away in the second half. Braeden Metzler scored 23 points for the Thunder.
Stanley-Boyd 52, Bloomer 36: The Orioles trailed by three at halftime, but held the Blackhawks to 13 points in the second half for a Western Cloverbelt victory. Carsen Hause paced Stanley-Boyd with 20 points, and Brady Potaczek scored 12. Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 11 to lead Bloomer.
Medford 80, Altoona 20: The Rails had a tough time with the state-ranked and unbeaten Red Raiders. Evan Peterson led Altoona with seven points.
Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 51: An explosive second half carried the Panthers past the Blackhawks. Durand trailed 29-28 at the break, but scored 43 points after halftime to pull away. Ethan Hurlburt and Zack Nelson scored 18 points each for Durand, and Gunnar Hurlburt was close behind with 15.
Elmwood/Plum City 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 43: Luke Webb scored 25 points to lift the Wolves in nonconference action. Dayne Whipple added 12 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 62, River Falls 54: Brenna Lasher was hot from long range for the Old Abes. She knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help Memorial secure a Big Rivers win. Lily Cayley added 16 points for Memorial.
Eau Claire North 69, New Richmond 42: Led by Reanna Hutchinson, the Huskies downed the Tigers for a Big Rivers victory. The senior scored a game-high 23 points for North. Brya Smtih added 12 points for the Huskies, and North connected on eight 3-pointers.
Menomonie 66, Rice Lake 55: The Mustangs picked up a Big Rivers victory behind 16 points from Sammy Jacobsen and 14 more from Mary Berg. They pulled away in the second half, and survived 22 points from Rice Lake’s Brynn Olson.
Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 40: Grace Lewis’ 28 points powered the Raiders past the Cardinals. Ally Richardson scored 10 points to lead Chi-Hi, which knocked down six 3-pointers as a team.
Cadott 40, Fall Creek 37: The Hornets continued their strong start to the season, riding 23 points from Lauryn Goettl to secure their seventh victory of the season. They’re 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Western Cloverbelt. Jenna Anders scored 12 to lead Fall Creek.
Altoona 47, Mondovi 41: The Rails stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Buffaloes 32-18 after the break. Mya Martenson and Josie Rondestvedt scored 13 points each to power Altoona. Ava Gray scored 12 for Mondovi.
Colfax 44, Ladysmith 36: Madison Barstad had 14 points and Jazzy Best added 11 to lift the Vikings in nonconference play. They overcame a game-best 17 points from Ladysmith’s Allison Clark.
Stanley-Boyd 46, Elmwood/Plum City 39: Leslie Derks tallied 14 points, and the Orioles got 12 more from Lily Hoel to defeat the Wolves. Hailee McDonough scored 11 to lead Elmwood/Plum City.
Whitehall 37, Independence 31: Norah Youngbauer and Nylah Lisowski matched each other with 12 points each for the Norse. Avery Pape scored 10 for Independence.
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Gilmanton 41: The Panthers couldn’t overcome 31 points from the Mustangs’ Lilly Radcliffe. Lydia Evans scored 18 for Gilmanton.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 2: Paige Steinmetz scored what proved to be the winning goal early in the second period. She broke a 2-2 tie with her unassisted goal. Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer also scored for the Sabers.
Boys hockey
Wausau West 3, Chippewa Falls 2 (OT): Thomas Gerum scored the winner in overtime for the Warriors. The Cardinals led 2-1 late in the third period, but Wausau West scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. Jackson Hoem and Ben Carlson scored for Chi-Hi.
West Salem 5, RAM 4 (OT): RAM fell in overtime, despite a hat trick from Sam Knickerbocker. Lucas Sommers also scored in the defeat.