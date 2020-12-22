The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team earned its first win of the season in a big way on Tuesday.
Will Boser scored 24 points and the Old Abes played stout defense en route to a 51-41 upset of River Falls at the Eagles Nest.
Memorial (1-2) held the Wildcats, ranked fourth in Division 2 in WisSports.net’s Coaches Poll, to 29% shooting from the field. River Falls (2-1) shot 9% from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Boser hit four 3-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds for Memorial. Tyler McBride added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lucas Ebeling had eight points and three boards.
Hudson 75, Eau Claire North 70 (OT): The Huskies nearly overturned a 12-point halftime deficit, but came up just short in Big Rivers play. Luke Healy (31 points) and Brandon Moeri (22 points) did most of the heavy lifting for the Raiders.
Chad Kron tallied 26 points and nine rebounds for North. Henry Wilkinson had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, as did Roscoe Rennock with 11 points and 11 boards.
Chippewa Falls 70, New Richmond 43: The Cardinals bounced back from a Monday loss with a big showing on the road. Joe Reuter paved the way with 25 points and Jacob Walczak added 19 of his own. Kansas Smith hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Menomonie 55, Ellsworth 46: The Mustangs earned a nonconference victory behind 24 points by Noah Feddersen and 19 by Brock Thornton. Only three players scored for the Panthers, and Mason Anderson and Jack Janke had 22 points apiece.
McDonell 63, Immanuel Lutheran 59 (OT): The Macks outlasted the Lancers in overtime with help from 16 points by Jake Siegenthaler and 14 by Eddie Mittermeyer. Britten Rutz scored a game-best 18 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
Eleva-Strum 56, Augusta 41: The Cardinals rode a balanced attack to victory. Ethan Karlstad led the team with 12 points and Nick Higley was close behind with 11.
Six players scored six points or more.
Drew Jacobs had a game-high 15 points for the Beavers.
Colfax 63, Elmwood/Plum City 48: The duo of Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson put on a show for the Vikings. Erickson had a contest-best 23 points and Gibson was right there with him with 22 points of his own. Luke Webb scored 15 for the Wolves.
Lake Holcombe 83, Frederic 80 (OT): The Chieftains held strong, outlasting their opponent in overtime. Kaden Crank led the way with 25 points, and Brock Flater had 22 of his own.
Girls basketball
Hudson 59, Eau Claire North 43: In a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in the Big Rivers, the Raiders prevailed behind 16 points from Sophia Jonas. Evie Dreger led North with seven points, and Addison Bohman and Reanna Hutchinson added six apiece.
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67: The Thunder stormed back from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Ramblers. Nine Osseo-Fairchild players scored six points or more, led by Madisyn Loonstra’s 14 and Dezaray Eisberner’s 10.
The Ramblers made 11 3-pointers and got a game-high 25 points from Makenna Rohrscheib. Ava Highman chipped in with 13 points.
Ellsworth 70, Chippewa Falls 50: Ava Reuter scored a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals, but the Panthers — lifted by Autumn Earney’s 37 points — were too much. Emily Hakes added 10 points for Chi-Hi.
Medford 51, Rice Lake 49: Brynn Olson poured in 18 points for the Warriors, but they came up just short in nonconference action. Jordan Roethel added nine points for Rice Lake.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 34: Nineteen points from Lily Hoel and 18 from Tegan Becker lifted the Orioles over the Falcons. Leslie Derks chipped in with 11 for Stanley-Boyd, while Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton had a game-high 26 points.
Whitehall 48, Gilmanton 33: Norah Youngbauer hit six 3-pointers as part of a 28-point night for the Norse. Lydia Evans and Cali Flick scored 11 apiece for the Panthers.
Boyceville 41, Pepin/Alma 23: Hannah Dunn scored a game-best 12 points and Kady Grambow added 11 of her own to boost the Bulldogs. Mya Lagerstrom chipped in with 10 points.
Boys hockey
RAM 5, Ashland 4 (OT): Ben Biskupski struck the game-winner off an assist from Bennett Seelen. Biskupski and Seelen tallied two goals apiece for RAM, and Evan Gustafson forced overtime with a goal in the final minutes of the third period.
Eau Claire North 9, River Falls 0: The Huskies won big in Big Rivers play. Statistics were not reported.
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0: Griffin Van Gilder stopped all 24 shots he faced to post a shutout, and Tristan Scheurer, Mason Ewert and Teagan Scheurer all scored for the Warriors.
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls 3 (OT): The Cardinals were able to hang with the highly-ranked Raiders, but came up just short in overtime. Statistics were not reported.
Boys swim and dive
Chippewa Falls 91, Rice Lake 68: The Cardinals won the dual with help from freshman Erik Petrowski, who won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Wrestling
Blair-Taylor 51, Mondovi 12: The Wildcats got pins from Jackson Shramek, Dylan Elvaker and Colton Lejcher. Mondovi’s Cody Wagner won by pin as well.
Spooner/Webster 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 24: Dawson Klefstad, Justin Fowler, and Wylee Huset had wins for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Ladysmith 42, Cameron 30: The Lumberjacks edged the Comets with the help of forfeits. Cameron won six of the nine matches that were wrestled.