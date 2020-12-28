Lindsay Steien scored 28 points and dished out five assists to help propel Blair-Taylor girls basketball to a 68-38 victory against the four-time reigning Dairyland Large champions Melrose-Mindoro Monday. The Wildcats handed the Mustangs their first loss in conference play since their Dairyland reign began.
Abby Thompson recorded a double-double on 12 points and 11 steals in addition to six assists for the Wildcats, who moved to 5-0 and 3-0 in the Dairyland. Chloe Wagner grabbed 11 boards.
McDonell 58, Augusta 37: Anna Geissler and Emily Cooper each hit four times from 3-point range, with Geissler’s shooting ability helping her lead the Macks with 18 points. Lauryn Deetz added 15 for McDonell.
Kennedy Korger led the Beavers with 10 points.
Cameron 60, Bloomer 36: Maddie Wall scored 22 points, nine of which on 3-pointers, in the Comets’ second Heart O’ North win of the season. Teammate Eden Dellinger added 15 points.
Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks with 11 points while also hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
Medford 44, Chippewa Falls 33: Brooklyn Sandvig led the Cardinals with eight points, while Ava Reuter had seven and Emily Hakes 6.
Gilmanton 44, Alma/Pepin 31: Lydia Evans led the Panthers with 21 points, nearly half the team’s production.
Boys basketball
Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45: Drew Everson scored 12 points and Jarod Falkner added 11 as the Buffaloes earned a nonconference win.
Carsen Hause led the Orioles with 15 points.
Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49: Luke Olson scored 16 points and Teigen Ploeckelman notched 15, with both hitting twice from deep for the Crickets.
The Norse were paced by 16 points from Isaac Skoyen, while Jonathan Thorn followed closely behind with 15.
Boys hockey
RAM 7, Chequamegon 1: Drew Goettl notched three goals, while RAM also got tallies from Peyton Mayer, Brandon Wagner, Bennett Seelen and Evan Gustafson. Alex Erickson made 32 saves in net.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Central Wisconsin 1: Ella Ausman notched a hat trick in addition to an assist for the Sabers, while teammates Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored once.
Caroline O’Dell made 38 saves for CFM.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 40, Rice Lake 18: The Cardinals got victories from David Hughes (120) and Dalton McGraw while winning the dual by forfeit. Carter Schultz (113), Jacob Sirek (132), Aidan Drost (160) and Easton Stone (182) earned victories for the Warriors.