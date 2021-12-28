Lucas Smith knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team past Elk Mound 55-48 on Tuesday afternoon.
Carsen Hause added 14 points for the Orioles, who held the Mounders to 14 points in the first half. Landon Karlen and Henry Hoel had six points apiece for Stanley-Boyd.
Sam Wenzel led Elk Mound with 13 points, and Kaden Russo scored 12.
Appleton East 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70: The Old Abes came up a bit short in a clash of two highly-ranked Division 1 teams in Green Bay. Memorial, ranked No. 3 in WisSports.net’s coaches poll, fell to the second-ranked Patriots by just one point. Statistics were not available.
Menomonie 78, Antigo 30: Noah Feddersen and Reed Styer poured in 17 points apiece as the Mustangs cruised at their home tournament. Menomonie made 10 3-pointers, with three coming from David Brown. He scored 13. Charlie Morning added 10 points for Menomonie.
Appleton North 68, Chippewa Falls 35: The Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with the Lightning, who clamped down in the second half. They held Chi-Hi to 14 points after the break. Kansas Smith led the Cardinals with nine points.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Elk Mound 59: The Thunder got past the Mounders in a close nonconference game. Taylor Gunderson led all scorers with 18 points for Osseo-Fairchild, and Brooke McCune added 14 of her own. Stella Rhude scored 13 points for the Mounders.
Middleton 65, Chippewa Falls 27: The Cardinals fell in tournament action. Brooklyn Sandvig scored nine points for Chi-Hi, and Ava Reuter added seven.
Girls hockey
Holiday Classic: The hosts, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, went 1-1 on the first day of the tournament. The Sabers fell to Warbirds 4-2 and defeated Black River Falls 4-3 in overtime. Madelyn Hebert scored the winning goal against the Tigers.
Eau Claire Area defeated Rock County in a shootout after the two finished even at 2-2. The Stars also played the final game of the day at the tournament, which finished too late for publication.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Simley 1: The Huskies earned a tournament win in Minneapolis. Noah Bestul, Remy Rassbach and Brayton Thillman all scored for North.
St. Mary’s Spring 3, Chippewa Falls 2 (OT): The Cardinals fell in an extra period during tournament action in Ashwaubenon. The Ledgers led 2-1 after the first period but the Cardinals scored in the third period to force overtime.