Nick Thompson scored a tie-breaking goal early in the third period and the Eau Claire North boys hockey team cruised to a Herb Brooks Holiday Classic title from there.
Thompson's goal 1:13 into the final period gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead over Pine City in the Silver bracket championship, and they added insurance later for a 4-1 victory and the title.
Brayton Thillman, Noah Bestul and Gabe Bestul also scored for North. Jalen Pascal had a pair of assists for the Huskies.
Gabe Richardson stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in goal for the Huskies to help them win the tournament championship.
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Notre Dame 4: The Old Abes won a ranked clash against the Tritons at their home tournament in Green Bay. The victory send the Old Abes to Thursday's championship game, where they'll face St. Mary's Springs for the title.
Brady Moore scored the winning goal midway through the third period, putting Memorial ahead for good. It was his second goal of the game. Dylan Byrne, Connor Byrne and Peyton Platter also scored for Memorial.
Girls hockey
Hayward 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: The Sabers fell in their final game at their home tournament. After falling behind 3-0, Emme Bergh and Madelyn Hebert scored to put CFM within striking distance. They couldn't fully close the gap though.
Warbirds 7, Eau Claire Area 1: Addison Knaack scored for the Stars to make it a 3-1 game in the second period, but they couldn't take down the high-scoring Warbirds. The Stars finished the Holiday Classic with a 1-2 record.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 77, Appleton North 71: Mekhi Shaw scored 20 points and Will Boser and Mason Stoik added 16 each to lift the Old Abes in tournament action. Tyler McBride (11 points) also scored in double figures for Memorial.
Stevens Point 45, Eau Claire North 36: Jonah Hanson scored 15 points for the Huskies and Roscoe Rennock added 12 of his own, but they couldn't keep pace with the Panthers.
Regis 61, Cumberland 51: Kendon Krogman and Jaren Payne boosted the Ramblers past the Beavers in tournament play at Rice Lake. Krogman had a game-high 22 points, and Payne made four 3-pointers and scored 21. Jax Effertz had 16 points for Cumberland and made five 3s.
Menomonie 58, Tomah 56: The Mustangs held off the Timberwolves to defend their home court. Noah Feddersen and Charlie Morning ensured Menomonie would end up victorious, scoring 21 and 18 points, respectively.
Appleton East 65, Chippewa Falls 42: The Cardinals couldn't keep up with the Patriots, who are ranked No. 2 in Division 1. Keion Twyman scored 14 points for Chi-Hi, while Jackson Gugel and Mason Monarski had nine apiece.
Rice Lake 77, Altoona 50: The Warriors cruised at their home tournament, riding 22 points from Tyler Orr and 17 more from Matthew Farm. Zach Orr added 15 points for Rice Lake. Evan Peterson scored 16 points for Altoona, while Keaton Camastral chipped in with 15.
Whitehall 58, McDonell 40: The Norse started their home tournament off well, with 23 points from Devon McCune making a big difference against the Macks. Canan Huss scored 18 points for McDonell.
Ladysmith 66, Durand 54: The Lumberjacks got big contributions from Brady Ingersoll and Mitchell Lehman to defeat the Panthers in tournament play at Whitehall. Ingersoll scored a game-high 24 points, and Lehman knocked down five 3-pointers to score 15 points. Zack Nelson had 17 points for Durand.
Girls basketball
Waunakee 50, Eau Claire Memorial 43: Lily Cayley and Brenna Lasher scored 13 points each for Memorial, but it wasn't quite enough to knock off the Warriors. Lasher made four 3-pointers.
Homestead 95, Chippewa Falls 41: The Highlanders were too much for the Cardinals to handle, although Ava Reuter scored 12 points for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 43, McDonell 41: Jordan Roethel had 14 points and Lucie Habas added 12 as the Warriors held off the Macks. Brynn Olson, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, scored five for Rice Lake. Emily Cooper's 10 points led the Macks.
Menomonie 91, Merrill 36: The Mustangs had no trouble at home. Emma Mommsen poured in 22 points and Mary Berg contributed 16 more for Menomonie. Cece Behrend also got in double figures, scoring 10.
Cumberland 46, Spring Valley 31: Mecina Garibaldi posted 16 points for the Beavers to earn a nonconference victory. Mara Ducklow scored 10 for the Cardinals.