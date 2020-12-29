McDonell boys basketball hit 10 times from deep, four of which coming from Dan Anderson, to earn a tight 54-53 victory against Western Cloverbelt rival Regis Tuesday afternoon.
Logan Hughes led the way with 21 points, while Anderson scored 14 with help from his deep shooting. The win was McDonell’s first in conference play this season.
Regis, now 0-3 in the Western Cloverbelt, was led by 12 points from Kendron Krogman. Alex Leis (11) and Jeffrey Ritger (10) also scored in double digits.
Cadott 52, Osseo-Fairchild 50: Brad Irwin scored 22 points for the Hornets in their first win of the year. Ryan Sonnentag also scored in double digits, notching 10.
Osseo-Fairchild, still looking for its first win after two games, was led by Garrett Koxlien with 16 points.
Elk Mound 49, Stanley-Boyd 39: A balanced scoring effort helped the Mounders earn a nonconference triumph. Ben Heath scored 13 points, Kaden Russo added 11 and Ryan Bohl notched 10.
Carsen Hause hit four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Orioles.
Rice Lake 62, Osceola 39: Tyler Orr paced the Warriors with 21 points as Rice Lake earned its second win of the year. Nick Schlampp added 12, with the duo combining for six of Rice Lake’s eight 3-pointers.
Mosinee 62, Altoona 55: Evan Peterson scored a game-high 20 points, but the Rails still fell for just the second time this season. He hit four of Altoona’s nine 3-pointers as well. Marsten Salsbury added 10 in the nonconference defeat.
Mosinee had three double-digit scorers, led by Jake Placak with 17.
Tomah 51, Menomonie 45: The Mustangs led by 10 at the break but couldn’t hold on in a nonconference battle. Brock Thornton led the team with 14 points, while Noah Feddersen scored 12.
Carson Lindauer led the way for Tomah with 15 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Marshfield 48: The Old Abes moved back to .500 with a nonconference road victory. Stats were not reported.
Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39: Jarid Rud paced the Panthers with 25 points, while Dylan Bowe led Cornell with 14.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Chippewa Falls 45: The Old Abes earned their first victory of the season — both overall and in the Big Rivers — thanks largely to 17 points from Brenna Lasher. She hit four times from deep to help Memorial squeak out a victory.
The Abes had to overcome a pair of 17-point performances from the Cardinals, as both Savannah Hinke and Shannon Lindner had hot hands. Hinke nearly matched Lasher’s 3-point shooting with three of her own.
McDonell 56, Regis 37: The Macks earned a third straight victory to start Western Cloverbelt play thanks to 13 points from Lauryn Deetz and 12 from Emily Cooper. Anna Geissler also had 10.
Regis was led by Jessica Sabbagh with nine points.
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46: The Thunder moved to 4-0 in the Western Cloverbelt backed by 12 points from Madison Hugdahl and 11 from Eleice Dahl.
The Hornets, which dropped to 5-2 and 2-2 in conference, were led by Jada Kowalczyk with 16 points. Lauryn Goettl also accounted for 11.
Altoona 48, Elk Mound 40: The Rails overcame a four-point halftime deficit, as well as being down to eight players after starter Daydrean Henrichs left with injury. Averie Varsho led the way with 17 points, while Mercedes Romo scored 13 and hit three times from deep. Mya Martenson rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.
Olivia Schreiber scored 14 points for Elk Mound and Brooke Emery was close behind with 12. All of Emery’s points came off 3-pointers.
Stanley-Boyd 75, Athens 30: Thirteen Orioles scored as Stanley-Boyd rolled to victory. Lily Hoel led the bunch with 18 points, while Teagen Becker had 16.
Rice Lake 39, Hayward 34: Hayward made things close by outscoring the Warriors in the second half, but Rice Lake hung on. Brynn Olson scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers as Rice Lake advanced to 5-3.
Arcadia 66, Fall Creek 50: Gianna Vollrath scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to save the Crickets from their first loss. Mackensy Kolpien notched 11.
Fall Creek struggled to slow down Chloe Halverson and Autumn Passehl, who scored 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Independence 53, Elmwood/Plum City 41: Ziy Conner scored 29 points and Emerson Pronschinske added 16 as the Indees moved to 7-3.
Maggie Glaus scored 18 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Northland Pines 1: The Sabers got goals from four players — Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette, Paige Steinmetz and Ella Ausman — to pull off the upset of the fifth-ranked team in the state. Frenette and Polzin also had an assist.
Caroline O’Dell made 27 saves for the co-op.
Boys swim & dive
Chippewa Falls 95, River Falls 72: Copper Porzondek had his best time of the year in the 50 free with a 22.99 and also finished in first in the 100 breaststroke and as a member of two relay teams.