Brock Thornton’s explosive start to the season got the Menomonie boys basketball team off to a winning start.
The senior scored a game-high 23 points — nearly half of his team’s scoring — to help lift the Mustangs past Regis 48-42 on Thursday.
DeVauntaye Parker hit three triples and finished with nine points for Menomonie, while Noah Feddersen added seven points of his own.
Regis’ JP Wolterstorff nearly matched Thornton, putting up 20 points for the Ramblers. Kendron Krogman chipped in with eight points for Regis.
Fall Creek 81, Altoona 59: Jayden Fitch put on a show for the Crickets, scoring 31 points as Fall Creek cruised to victory. It was just two points off his career high of 33.
Teigan Ploeckelman scored 18 points for the Crickets, and Luke Olson and Bo Vollrath had 12 apiece. It added up to a win over the defending champion in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
Evan Moss led Altoona with 19 points, while Brayden Turk scored 14 for the Rails.
Immanuel Lutheran 62, Gilmanton 46: Ryan Zimmerman was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points for the Lancers, who opened the year with a win. Britten Rutz added 12 of his own for Immanuel Lutheran.
Jarin Rud scored 18 points for Gilmanton.
St. Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17: The Panthers were too much for the Mounders to overcome in their season opener. Jackson Pettit (15) and Carson Hinzman (10) scored in double figures for St. Croix Central. Ryan Bohl had a team-high five points for Elk Mound.
Girls basketball
Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49: The Vikings secured their first win under new coach Courtney Sarauer with help from 17 points by Madison Barstad. Emily Burcham-Schofield and McKenna Shipman added nine apiece for Colfax, while Maggie Glaus scored 15 points to lead the Wolves.
Elk Mound 58, Spring Valley 26: The Mounders improved to 2-0 this season behind 24 points from Tori Blaskowski. Olivia Schreiber added seven points for Elk Mound, which had 11 players score. Allison Graham led the Cardinals with 11 points.
Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41: The Hilltoppers got off to a winning start to the season behind 23 points from Izabella Rassbach and 11 from Kendall Schutz. Hannah Dunn scored 17 for Boyceville.
Boys hockey
RAM 8, Viroqua 2: Evan Gustafson scored four goals as RAM improved to 2-0 on the season. The team rallied to beat Wisconsin Rapids 7-6 in its opener last weekend.
Wrestling
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Ellsworth 21: The Blackhawks had six wins by pin to defeat the Panthers.