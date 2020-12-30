Ryan Bohl scored 18 points while Ben Heath and Kaden Russo each added 12 in Elk Mound boys basketball’s 61-54 upset of state-ranked Fall Creek Wednesday. The Crickets are currently slotted No. 6 in Division 4 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and had only lost once in eight games before this defeat.
“(I) was really impressed with the physical play from our guys from start to finish against a very big and physical Fall Creek team,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said in an email. “I thought our kids did a nice job attacking the lane, and, for the most part, making good decisions with the ball when we got in there.”
Bohl hit three times from deep, one of six Mounders to score from beyond the arc.
Bo Vollrath topped Fall Creek with 11 points, while Soren Johnson had 10.
Regis 58, Mondovi 45: The Ramblers earned their second victory of the season backed by 15 points from both JP Wolterstorff and Kendron Krogman. Zander Rockow added 14, while Jeffrey Ritger rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10. Regis pulled away in the second after entering the break tied at 26.
Mondovi was led by Jarod Falkner with 13 points.
Eau Claire North 50, Wisconsin Rapids 35: Henry Wilkinson shot 7 for 12 from the field for a game-high 22 points, while Kyle Greenlund hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
Rice Lake 77, Ashland 65: Nolan Rowe scored 22 points and Nick Schlampp scored 18 while hitting four 3-pointers for the Warriors. Tyler Orr added 15 in a strong offensive effort for Rice Lake.
The Warriors overcame a 20-point performance from Ashland’s Kevon Powell.
McDonell 54, Northwestern 41: Jake Siegenthaler led the Macks with 14 points in a nonconference contest. Logan Hughes added nine, while Eddie Mittermeyer and Tanner Opsal each had eight.
Onalaska 69, Eau Claire Memorial 61: The Old Abes held an eight point lead with nine minutes to go, but Onalaska closed the game well. Memorial made 11 3’s, led by Will Boser with five. Boser also topped the Abes’ scoring charts with 19 points, but Onalaska countered with Gavin McGrath. He scored 28.
Landon Van Grunsven also had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Memorial.
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Spring Valley 49: Cam Thompson scored 16 and Collin Fritts 14 for the Blackhawks. Keegan Ofstie notched 11.
Tyler Bowman finished with 15 points for the Cardinals.
Girls basketball
Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40: Stratford pulled ahead by five with less than eight minutes to go despite the Wildcats entering the break up 10. But Blair-Taylor struck back, scoring nine straight to end the game.
Lindsay Steien scored 20 points and Abby Thompson notched 19 for the Wildcats.
Fall Creek 76, Colby 40: Mackensy Kolpien led the way with 16 points while Tori Marten added 11 in the Crickets’ inter-divisional Cloverbelt battle.
Spring Valley 61, Boyceville 42: The Cardinals’ first win of the season came in Dunn-St. Croix play thanks largely to Mara Ducklow. She notched 16 points to lead all scorers.
Boyceville was paced by Harper Olson with 10 points.
Barron 53, Bloomer 33: Gracie Smith scored a game-high 21 points for the Golden Bears. Leah Score paced the Blackhawks, scoring 12 points while hitting three times from deep.
Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33: Halle Ross scored nine for the Old Abes, while Tessa Hazelton and Brenna Lasher each added eight.
Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 51: The Huskies fell to an Onalaska team excited to finally kick off its season.
Girls hockey
Western Wisconsin 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2 (OT): The Sabers came just short of earning a third upset of a state-ranked opponent in three days. Western Wisconsin’s Ellie Brice completed a hat trick in the extra frame to hand CFM its first loss of the season.
Sidney Polzin and Paige Steinmetz scored for the Sabers, with Steinmetz’s tally serving as the overtime forcer.
They’ll face another ranked foe next in the Eau Claire Area Stars.