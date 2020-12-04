Fall Creek girls basketball stayed perfect Friday, and earned the Crickets’ first win of the year against a Western Cloverbelt foe, with a 55-42 home victory against Altoona.
Katie Kent led the way with 12 points, while Emily Madden and Mackensy Kolpien each had 11. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Gianna Vollrath with 10.
The Crickets are 3-0, having previously bested Elk Mound and Durand, heading into Saturday night’s contest with Bloomer.
Alyssa Wirth led the Rails with 14 points, while teammate Mercedes Romo added 11.
Durand 57, Mondovi 31: The Panthers earned their first Dunn-St. Croix victory of the season, led by an 18-point effort by Madison Kilboten. She hit twice from deep against a Buffaloes squad that made noise with a victory against Colfax in their opener.
Paige Auth and McKenna Hurlburt added eight each for Durand. Josie Hulke, Ella Poeschel and Abby Johnson all had seven points for Mondovi.
Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51: The Wildcats opened the season with a Dairyland victory, helped by 16 points from Abby Thompson and 11 from Kierstyn Kindschy.
Olivia Youngbauer scored 17 points for Whitehall, while Abby Semb had 14 and Norah Youngbauer 11.
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 22: The Hornets rolled to a second straight win to start the year backed by 12 points from Lizzy Prindle and 11 from Sadie Schmidt.
Gilmanton was led by Cali Flick with 13 points.
Melrose-Mindoro 71, Augusta 46: The powerhouse Mustangs, coming off a season where they lost just once, were too much for the Beavers to overcome. Teagan Frey had 23 points for Melrose-Mindoro, while Lilly Radcliffe notched 17.
Kennedy Korger led Augusta with 12 points.
Boys basketball
Spring Valley 50, Alma/Pepin 29: The Cardinals opened their season with a win thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Nine Spring Valley players found the score sheet, led by Connor Ducklow with 10. Tyler Bowman followed closely behind with nine while hitting one of the team's two 3-pointers.
Somerset 55, Stanley-Boyd 47: The Orioles led 32-23 at the break, but couldn’t hold on in their first action of the year. Lucas Smith led the squad with 11 points.
Lake DeJongh notched 12 points for Somerset.
Ellsworth 61, Elk Mound 57: The Mounders hit 14 times from deep, but it wasn’t enough to stop the team from falling to 0-2.
Michael Jenson led the way for Elk Mound with 16 points. He also had four of the 3-point makes. Ryan Bohl added nine points, all off 3-pointers.