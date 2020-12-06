MaKenna Rohrscheib scored 21 points and Adrienne Morning added 14 as Regis girls basketball bested Glenwood City 62-34 for the program's first victory under first-year head coach Teddy Joas.
It's also Joas' first career victory as a head coach. Joas, a Regis graduate, previously spent time with travel teams and in AAU in addition to helping start the Husky Hoops Club, a youth basketball feeder program for Eau Claire North.
Rohrscheib hit three times from deep as the Ramblers moved to 1-1.
Isabella Rassbach led the Hilltoppers with 11 points.
Boys basketball
Altoona 64, Menomonie 52: The Rails were led by 18 points from Marsten Salsbury, while Evan Peterson notched 16 and Brayden Turk added 15.
DeVauntaye Parker led the Mustangs with 22 points and four 3-pointers, while teammate Noah Feddersen scored 17.
Fall Creek 81, Augusta 57: Teigen Ploeckelman led the way for the Crickets with 16 points as Fall Creek moved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory.
Brennan King paced the Beavers with 14 points.
Durand 77, Cochrane-Fountain City 64: Gunnar Hurlburt scored 22 points for the Panthers, who also got strong showings from Caden Berger (13 points), Dawson Kurth (12) and Joey Biesterveld (11).
Hurlburt's effort helped cancel out 21 points from Cochrane-Fountain City's Ethan Hunger.
Boys hockey
Northwest Icemen 5, RAM 2: Drew Goettl scored both goals for RAM.