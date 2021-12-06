The Altoona boys basketball team preferred to forget the first half of Monday's game against Osceola. In the second half, the Rails did just that.
Coming out of halftime with just 12 points and trailing by 14, Altoona stormed back for a 50-46 overtime win — their first victory as a member of the Middle Border Conference. The Rails outscored the Chieftains 29-15 after the break to force overtime, and rode Evan Peterson in the extra period to earn the historic win.
Peterson scored eight of Altoona's nine overtime points to lift his team to victory. He finished with 15, which led all scorers.
Keaton Camastral scored eight points for Altoona, and Conner Lewis added seven. The Rails joined the Middle Border this year after departing the Western Cloverbelt.
Flambeau 63, Cadott 52: Harley Opachan hit five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to lead the Falcons past the Hornets. Tegan Ritter scored 19 points to lead Cadott. He and Opachan were the only two players to score in double figures.
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Mondovi 59: The good news for the Buffaloes: Evan Gray poured in a career-high 29 points. The bad news: Tristan McRoberts put in 35 points of his own to lead the Mustangs to a victory. Gray made five 3-pointers, and Dawson Rud added 12 points for Mondovi.
Gilmanton 61, New Auburn 57: The Panthers held off a second-half push from the Trojans to see out the victory. Gilmanton led by 14 at half, but New Auburn scored 41 points after the break to make a game of it. Hunter Guenther and Carson Rieck scored 17 apiece to lead Gilmanton, while Matt Elmhorst scored 13 for New Auburn.
Girls basketball
Alma Center Lincoln 40, Immanuel Lutheran 37: A 12 of 14 showing from the free throw line made the difference in the Hornets' win. Liza Cummings led Lincoln with 16 points. Sheridan Noeldner matched that total for the Lancers, and Riley Naumann was close behind with 14 points.