Ella Poeschel outscored the opposition herself on Monday, posting 26 points in the Mondovi girls basketball team’s 55-23 victory over Spring Valley.
Poeschel hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the second half.
Katherine Thompson and Abby Johnson added 10 points apiece for the Buffaloes, who improved to 2-1 on the season.
Mara Ducklow led Spring Valley with nine points.
Durand 58, Glenwood City 30: McKenna Hurlburt led all scorers with 12 points to power Durand. Joslin Carothers and Madisyn Kilboten also scored in double figures for the Panthers, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Delanie Fayerweather put up nine points for the Hilltoppers.
Rice Lake 52, Cameron 45: Ten points from Jordan Roethel led a balanced effort from the Warriors, who pulled away in the second half. Five Rice Lake players had seven or more points.
The Warriors took a one-point lead into halftime, and had to overcome 18 points from Cameron’s Eden Dellinger.
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Independence 34: The Hornets got 17 points from Jacquelyn Paul and eight from Sadie Schmidt to hold off the Indees. Ziy Conner had a 22-point barrage for Independence, which led by one at halftime.
Whitehall 47, Gilmanton 30: Sam Huff had a team-high 13 points and Olivia Youngbauer added 11 of her own as Whitehall clinched a victory. Abby Semb added seven points for the Norse.