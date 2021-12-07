Eliana Sheplee scored 18 points to help the Rice Lake girls basketball team pull away from Altoona 69-46 on Tuesday in Altoona.
The Warriors led 29-24 at halftime, but opened up the deficit in the second half. Brynn Olson added 16 points for Rice Lake, and Jordan Roethel scored 10.
Alyssa Wirth’s 12 points led Altoona. The Rails also got 10 points from Lindsey Hendricks and nine from Josie Rondestvedt.
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 54: Brooke McCune paved the way with 21 points and Eleice Dahl contributed 18 of her own as the Thunder defeated the Ramblers. Mariah Steinke scored 12 for Osseo-Fairchild, while Makenna Rohrscheib led Regis with a game-high 23 points.
Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46: The Crickets earned a Western Cloverbelt victory behind 16 points from Katie Kent and 15 from Gianna Vollrath. Tori Martin and Kennedy Tumm contributed 10 apiece for Fall Creek. Danielle Latz scored 14 for Bloomer.
Cadott 59, Stanley-Boyd 53: The Hornets overturned a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Orioles. Lauren Goettl scored 20 points for Cadott, and Laken Ryan scored 15. Lily Hoel had 18 points for the Orioles.
Elk Mound 61, St. Croix Central 20: Stella Rhude (16 points) and Ellie Schiszik (15 points) teamed up to help the Mounders defeat the Panthers. Brooke Emery added 11 points for Elk Mound.
Ladysmith 57, Cameron 39: Raemalee Smith’s 21 points helped carry the Lumberjills past the Comets. Holly Rands added 13 points to the cause, while Eden Dellinger scored 18 for Cameron.
Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51: Emma Lechleitner scored 16 in defeat for Lake Holcombe. Siren overcame a nine-point halftime deficit.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 90, Superior 74: The Old Abes were red-hot on offense, with five players scoring in double figures. Peter Albert led them all with 19 points, and Will Boser was right behind with 17. Memorial knocked down seven 3-pointers.
Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34: Roscoe Rennock had the best game of his Huskies career, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead North past the Rangers. He nearly outscored the opposition himself. Henry Wilkinson added 21 points for the Huskies.
La Crosse Central 54, Menomonie 31: Charlie Morning scored 12 points, but the Mustangs couldn’t knock off the highly-ranked RiverHawks. Noah Feddersen added eight points for Menomonie.
Rice Lake 74, Hayward 54: Tyler Orr had another strong night for the Warriors. He led all scorers with 32 points, just four days after scoring 33 in Rice Lake’s season opener. Matthew Farm and Zach Orr scored 11 apiece for Rice Lake.
Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55: The Cardinals fell on the road in nonconference play. Statistics were not reported.
McDonell 59, Ladysmith 48: Nineteen points from Joe Janus and 18 from Canan Huss helped the Macks beat the Lumberjacks. Aidan Misfeldt chipped in with 13 points for McDonell, while Brady Ingersoll led Ladysmith with 14 points.
Durand 64, Spring Valley 45: The Hurlburt brothers helped the Panthers knock off the reigning Dunn-St. Croix champions. Ethan Hurlburt scored a game-best 19 points while his brother Gunnar added 15 points. Charlie Maier scored 14 to lead Spring Valley.
Mondovi 74, Boyceville 51: Evan Gray’s 18 points helped the Buffaloes clinch a Dunn-St. Croix win. Andrew Rud and Jarod Falkner helped form a three-headed attack for Mondovi with 12 points each. Nick Olson’s 13 points led the Bulldogs.
Elmwood/Plum City 52, Elk Mound 39: A dominant night for Luke Webb helped the Wolves fend off the Mounders. The 6-foot-8 senior scored 16 points and pulled down 20 rebounds. Dayne Whipple scored 15 for Elmwood/Plum City, while Ryan Bartig’s 10 led Elk Mound.
Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29: Nineteen points from Britten Rutz and 16 from Daniel Hein helped ensure the Lancers would defeat the Indees. Vance Havemeier had 12 points for Immanuel. Tyler Kingsbury scored 13 for Independence.
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 60: Tyler Brixen scored 18 for the Beavers and Dalton Robinson added 14 more, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Pirates.
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46: Jaren Swanson scored 22 and Kyle Obieglo added 15 as the Wildcats ran past the Cardinals. Carter Gunderson had a team-high 14 points for Eleva-Strum.
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Whitehall 34: Tristan McRoberts had a game-high 24 points, helping the Mustangs knock off the Norse. Isaac Skoyen scored 10 for Whitehall.
Pepin/Alma 35, Alma Center Lincoln 25: Jace Paul scored more than half of the Hornets’ points, finishing with 13, but they couldn’t quite keep up with the Eagles.
St. Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43 (OT): The Panthers held the Blackhawks to two points in overtime to earn the victory. Keegan Ofstie’s 11 points led Baldwin-Woodville.
Boys swim and dive
Hudson 94, Eau Claire Alliance 92: The Raiders held off the Alliance in slim fashion in a Big Rivers dual. Eau Claire’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thomas Merkatoris, Gabe Secker, Joe Schlitz and Jacob Rossi emerged with a win.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4: The Huskies cruised past the Red Raiders in nonconference action. Statistics were not reported.
Girls hockey
Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1: Leah Parker’s tie-breaking goal late in the third period gave the Raiders the victory over the Sabers. Brianna Buonincontro had scored in the first 33 seconds of the game for CFM, but Hattie Carr equalized for Hudson later in the first period.
Hayward 5, Eau Claire Area 0: Four goals in the second-period carried the Hurricanes past the Stars. ECA fired off 11 shots, but none made it past Hayward goalie Greta Woelber.