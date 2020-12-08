The return of Eau Claire North girls basketball was a wild one.
The Huskies outscored Menomonie 9-5 in overtime to seal an exciting 70-66 victory on Tuesday in Menomonie. Nadia Horn and Reanna Hutchinson scored 15 points apiece to lift North in its season opener.
Evie Dreger, Brya Smith and Tayah Christopher each added nine points of their own in a well-rounded effort from the Huskies.
Menomonie gave North a fight, especially behind Helen Chen. The junior scored 20 points for the Mustangs, including connecting on five 3-pointers.
Altoona 49, Tomah 40: A lights-out performance from deep pushed the Rails past the Timberwolves. Altoona made nine 3-pointers — three more of their field goals were from long range than were for two points — led by four each from Mercedes Romo and Averie Varsho. They finished with 20 and 12 points, respectively.
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 37: Lily Hoel lit up the scoreboard with 27 points to propel the Orioles to victory. Stanley-Boyd also got 13 points from Aaliyah Moore. Jada Kowalczyk scored 15 points for Cadott.
Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41: An explosive showing from Lydia Evans, who scored 27 points, lifted the Panthers to their first win of the season. Cali Flick added 14 points for Gilmanton, while Zoey Rada led the Trojans with 12.
Boys basketball
Altoona 73, Prescott 58: A game-high 28 points from Brayden Turk boosted the Rails past the Cardinals in nonconference play. Three other Rails scored in double-figures: Evan Moss (15), Evan Peterson (14) and Marsten Salsbury (11).
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54: Kaden Russo scored 17 points and Michael Jenson added 15 of his own as the Mounders earned their first victory of the season. Ben Heath added 10 points for the Mounders, who drilled seven 3-pointers in the triumph. Russo made three of those triples.
Elk Mound had to withstand a big performance from Spring Valley's Tyler Bowman, who scored 22 points.
"Solid effort tonight from our guys," Mounders coach Michael Kessler said in a message. "Had some spurts of really good basketball on both ends of the floor. Hoping we can be more consistent with that level of play. Got some really key stops on the defensive end down the stretch and were able to hit shots in that same time frame."
Durand 59, Mondovi 55: The Panthers rallied from a one-point halftime deficit, getting 19 points from Gunnar Hurlburt to defeat the rival Buffaloes. Simon Bauer added 17 points for Durand.
Jarod Falkner led Mondovi with 16 points, while Evan Gray contributed 12 of his own.
Blair-Taylor 86, Eleva-Strum 48: Matt Waldera and Kyle Steien scored 26 points each as the Wildcats rolled. Tyler Thompson and Alec Reismann added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Ethan Karlstad made four 3-pointers for the Cardinals and finished with a team-high 20 points.
Somerset 76, Colfax 44: Caden Erikson scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Vikings, but Somerset was too much to overcome. Nick Jensen added 10 points for Colfax.
Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 46: Brennan King scored 14 points for the Beavers and Tyler Brixen chipped in with 10 of his own, but they couldn't take down the Pirates.
Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 36: Four Panthers scored in double figures to defeat the Trojans, with Jarin Rud's 16 points leading the way. Carson Rieck added 12 to the cause, while Tristen Harder topping New Auburn's scorer with 16 points.
Boys hockey
Somerset 6, RAM 0: Alex Erickson made 28 saves in net for RAM, but the team's offense couldn't get any of their own shots past Somerset.
Wrestling
Ladysmith 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 24: Each of the Lumberjacks' victories came either by pin or forfeit to seal a dual win.