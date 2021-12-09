Evan Gustafson scored the winning goal in double overtime to lift the RAM boys hockey team to a wild 5-4 win over Menomonie on Thursday in Altoona.
Gustafson collected the puck off a faceoff in RAM's zone and skated it all the way down the ice, putting it in the back of the net to send his side home victorious. It was the second goal of the game for Gustafson.
RAM trailed 3-2 heading into the third period, but scored twice to force overtime at 4-4. Lucas Sommers, Sam Knickerbocker and Isiaah Martin all had goals for RAM.
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2: Jack Bowe scored twice to help the Cardinals hold off the Huskies in a Big Rivers battle. The game was tied at 1-1 late in the second period when Drew Bowe scored a power-play goal to give Chi-Hi the lead for good.
Mason Johnson also scored for the Cardinals, while Nick Thompson and Ty Thompson both had goals for the Huskies.
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Rice Lake 0: Brody Bernicke scored a pair of goals and Peyton Platter had a goal and two assists as the Old Abes skated to a Big Rivers triumph. Jack Savaloja stopped all 11 shots he faced in net for a Memorial shutout.
Girls hockey
Black River Falls 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: Brianna Buonincontro gave the Sabers a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the first period, but they couldn't hold off the Tigers. Black River Falls scored twice in the second period to tie it, and Sierra Steele's goal early in the third put the Tigers ahead.
Boys basketball
Elk Mound 71, Glenwood City 38: Kaden Russo erupted for 34 points, nearly outscoring the Hilltoppers himself. He knocked down four 3-pointers, and the Mounders made 11 collectively.
"Kaden Russo had a tremendous game offensively, as he shot the ball incredibly well," Mounders coach Michael Kessler said in a message.
Sam Wenzel scored 11 points for Elk Mound, while Brady McCarthy matched that total for Glenwood City.
Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 26: The Ramblers clamped down defensively for a Western Cloverbelt victory. They held the Thunder to 11 points after halftime. Offensively, Kendon Krogman scored 17 to lead Regis and Alex Leis added 15 points of his own.
McDonell 53, Thorp 28: Joe Janus and Eddie Mittermeyer teamed up to help the Macks best the Cardinals. Janus scored a game-high 16 points and Mittermeyer was right behind him with 13.
Fall Creek 57, Bloomer 35: The Crickets went home with a Western Cloverbelt victory thanks in part to 22 points from Bo Vollrath and 17 more from Cameron Martzke. Leo Hagberg chipped in with 10 points. Marcus Harelstad led the Blackhawks with 11 points.
Mondovi 67, Colfax 64: The Buffaloes edged the Vikings in a close Dunn-St. Croix contest, overturning a halftime deficit to do so. Jarod Falkner led all scorers with 20 points for Mondovi, and Evan Gray added 18. It helped the Buffaloes overcome five 3-pointers from Ryan Albricht, who scored 19 for the Vikings.
Durand 82, Boyceville 38: Ethan Hurlburt scored 20 points and Ethan Anibas contributed 16 of his own as the Panthers cruised to a Dunn-St. Croix win. Gunnar Hurlburt had 10 points for Durand, which led by 30 at halftime.
Cadott 67, Gilmanton 61: The Hornets trailed by one at halftime, but turned things around in the second half for a nonconference win. Tegan Ritter and Ryan Sonnentag scored 11 points each for Cadott, which made nine shots from behind the arc. It helped them overcome 27 points from Gilmanton's Carson Rieck.
Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 33: Tyler Bowman highlighted a balanced showing for the Cardinals, scoring 14 points in the victory. Cade Stasiek added eight points for Spring Valley. Travis Seipel scored 11 for the Wolves, and Luke Webb had six points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 61, River Falls 43: Eliana Sheplee and Brynn Olson teamed up to power the Warriors past the Wildcats. Sheplee scored a game-high 22 points, while Olson was close behind with 21.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Gilmanton 38: Riley Naumann's 21 points helped carry the Lancers over the Panthers. Sheridan Noeldner scored 16 to aid Immanuel Lutheran's offense. Lydia Evans had 16 points for Gilmanton.
Blair-Taylor 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 50: The Wildcats won a big matchup in the Large Dairyland, riding 23 points from Lindsay Steien. Blair-Taylor also got 13 points from Lexi Lofgren.
Eleva-Strum 58, Melrose-Mindoro 53: Jaden Bautch put up 24 points to help the Cardinals get past the Mustangs. She led all scorers. Paige Hanner made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Eleva-Strum.
Wrestling
New Richmond 48, Eau Claire North 15: The Tigers took down the Huskies in Big Rivers action. Jonah Berg, Carson Duerkop, Mekhi Thomas and Jin Yang all won their bouts for North.
River Falls 72, Eau Claire Memorial 6: The Wildcats secured a win in a Big Rivers dual. Christian Franchuk won by pin for Memorial's only victory.
Bloomer/Colfax 43, Regis/Altoona 42: Bloomer/Colfax came away victorious in slim fashion after receiving a point due to an unsportsmanlike conduct ruling against Regis/Altoona. Every victory of the dual came by pin, with Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer getting the quickest at 11 seconds.
Menomonie 69, Rice Lake 6: The Mustangs cruised in a Big Rivers dual. John Whitwam, Steele Schaefer, Blane Keyes, Nick Haviland, Brady Thompson, Josh Boyette and Cody Kwak all won by pin.
Hudson 64, Chippewa Falls 13: The Raiders earned a Big Rivers dual victory, although David Hughes, Johnathan Krager and Gabe Mattison all won matches for the Cardinals.
Whitehall 42, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 25: The Norse took won the nonconference dual, picking up several pins along the way.
Independence/Gilmanton 54, Onalaska/Luther 18: The Indees benefited from several forfeits to easily win the dual, but got match victories from Mason Gierok, Gavin Bragger and Jacobo Medina.
Boys swim and dive
Chippewa Falls 83, Rice Lake 80: The Cardinals won the Big Rivers dual with help from Subie Mason, who captured titles in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle for his first two varsity victories. Chippewa Falls won eight events overall.