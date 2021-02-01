The Altoona girls basketball team got hot in the second half.
It resulted in Osseo-Fairchild’s first loss of the season.
The Rails scored 34 points after halftime, overturning a seven-point deficit for a 47-40 win over the Thunder on Monday. Alyssa Wirth scored a game-high 16 points as Altoona became the first team to defeat Osseo-Fairchild in Western Cloverbelt play.
Averie Varsho added 10 points for Altoona (8-9, 4-6), while Mya Martenson and Mercedes Romo chipped in with seven apiece.
Brooke McCune scored 12 points to lead the Thunder (9-1, 8-1).
Regis 54, Stanley-Boyd 53: The Ramblers stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit, snatching victory in Western Cloverbelt play. Makenna Rohrscheib led all scorers with 22 points for Regis, and Ashley Chilson added 15. Lily Hoel scored 14 points for the Orioles.
Immanuel Lutheran 56, New Auburn 24: Sheridan Noeldner scored a game-high 20 points and Emma Miller had 17 points and three assists as the Lancers won in nonconference play. Riley Naumann added seven points and 10 rebounds for Immanuel Lutheran, while Morgan Berg scored 10 for the Trojans.
Durand 57, Elmwood/Plum City 26: A well-balanced effort from Durand was highlighted by Madisyn Kilboten’s 16 points. Madison Sand added 10 points to the cause, and Leah Sabelko was right behind with nine. Maggie Glaus’ 14 points powered the Wolves.
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 28: Addison Olson led Colfax with 15 points, and 13 Vikings scored in a Dunn-St. Croix victory. The Vikings held the Cardinals to seven first-half points, but Kyra Schilling finished with a game-high 16 points for Spring Valley.
Bloomer 36, Cumberland 31: Eight points from Danielle Latz helped the Blackhawks win a defensive battle over the Beavers. Leah Score added seven points for Bloomer, while Mecina Garibaldi and Orion Thompson scored 13 apiece for Cumberland.
Glenwood City 41, Mondovi 38: Bella Rassbach scored 16 points and Ryeah Oehlke added 11 as the Hilltoppers edged the Buffaloes. Morgan Clark led Mondovi with 12 points. The Buffaloes made six 3-pointers in defeat.
Independence 56, Cadott 49: Ziy Conner’s game-high 26 points boosted the Indees past the Hornets. Alana Back added 13 points for Independence, while Jada Kowalczyk scored 13 for Cadott.
Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Eleva-Strum 26: The Cardinals got eight points from Madison Schultz, but couldn’t overcome the Pirates. Jordyn Halverson had a game-high 14 points for C-FC.
Blair-Taylor 80, Whitehall 43: Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 24 points and added eight assists and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Abby Thompson chipped in with 21 points and eight steals. Abby Semb led Whitehall with 14 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 50, Gilmanton 18: Jacquelyn Paul scored a team-high nine points as nine different Hornets got in the scorebook. Lincoln held the Panthers to five points after halftime.
Boys basketball
Elk Mound 53, Durand 49 (OT): The Mounders outlasted the Panthers in overtime behind a dominant display from freshman Kaden Russo. He knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points on the night for Elk Mound. Ben Heath added 11 points for the Mounders.
Gunnar Hurlburt scored a team-high 12 points for Durand, with Ethan Hurlburt close behind with 11.
Regis 66, Thorp 22: JP Wolterstorff connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, lifting the Ramblers over the Cardinals. Kendon Krogman added 12 points for Regis, which led 45-6 at halftime. Five Ramblers scored six or more points. Jaxon Hurst led Thorp with nine points, all coming off of 3-pointers.
Fall Creek 77, Mondovi 48: Luke Olson scored 18 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 21 as the Crickets earned a 15th win of the season. Bo Vollrath added 20 points for Fall Creek, while Jarod Falkner led Mondovi with 19.
Bloomer 42, Hayward 36: The Blackhawks only mustered eight points in the first half, but surged back after halftime to grab the win. Charlie Herrick led all scorers with 17 points for Bloomer, and the Blackhawks made eight 3-pointers. Bloomer outscored the Hurricanes 34-14 in the second half.
Colfax 75, Boyceville 53: The Vikings pulled away in the second half for their fifth Dunn-St. Croix win. Caden Erickson led the way with 14 points and was one of four Vikings to score in double figures. Trystan Lenz added 12 for Colfax, while Connor Sempf had a team-high 14 points for Boyceville.
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Augusta 68: The Beavers made 13 3-pointers, but couldn’t convert a game-tying attempt from deep with 10 seconds left. It would have completed a comeback from an 11-point halftime deficit.
Dalton Robinson made seven 3-pointers for Augusta and finished with 27 points. Aiden Anderson added 12 points for the Beavers.
Gilmanton 77, Independence 52: Jarin Rud and Carson Rieck scored 20 points apiece for the Panthers, and Lance Larson wasn’t far behind with 18. They helped Gilmanton get past 19 points from Independence’s Tyler Kingsbury.
Girls hockey
Hayward 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3 (OT): The Sabers fell to the Hurricanes in their regular season finale, with Riley Sprenger’s overtime goal making the difference. Sidney Polzin scored twice for CFM, and Paige Steinmetz added a goal. The two teams square off again in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.