Even though his team didn’t come out on the winning end, Tuesday was still a night to remember for Altoona’s Evan Peterson.
Peterson drilled nine 3-pointers and finished with 33 points in the Rails’ 85-75 defeat to Prescott in Altoona. The Rails made 17 3s as a team, but it wasn’t quite enough to take down the Cardinals.
Peterson’s showing came close to his career high of 38 points, set earlier this season.
Marsten Salsbury added 18 points for Altoona, while Keaton Camastral had 15.
Jordan Malmlov paced Prescott with 31 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 92, Rice Lake 52: An enormous second half which saw Memorial score 53 points lifted the Old Abes to a Big Rivers win. Mekhi Shaw had a big night, scoring a career-high 30 points to lead Memorial. LJ Wells added 24 points, and Mason Stoik added 11.
Tyler Orr had 20 points to lead Rice Lake.
D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56: The Huskies fell in a close one on the road in Schofield. Statistics were not reported.
Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65: In a game that featured 25 3-pointers, the Cardinals came up a bit short. They made 12 from beyond the arc, with five coming from Mason Monarski. He had 21 points. Kansas Smith scored 11 for Chi-Hi.
Regis 52, Arcadia 45: Kendon Krogman poured in a game-best 21 points, helping the Ramblers pick up a nonconference victory. Only four players scored for Regis, but each finished in double figures. Jaren Payne had 11 points, and Zander Rockow and Josh Brickner added 10 apiece.
Mondovi 70, Colfax 44: Four Buffaloes scored in double figures, adding up to a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings. Evan Gray led them all with 18 points, and Andrew Rud scored 14. Bryce Sikora and Elijah Entzminger scored 10 each for Colfax.
Durand 69, Boyceville 31: Zack Nelson led the charge for the Panthers, scoring 21 points in a Dunn-St. Croix triumph. Ethan Anibas chipped in with 14 points for Durand, which built a 29-point lead by halftime.
Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38: The Cardinals flipped a five-point halftime deficit and held on to defeat the Wolves. Connor Ducklow had a team-high 17 points for Spring Valley and Tyler Bowman scored 13. Luke Webb was the top scorer with 18 points for the Wolves.
Flambeau 66, Augusta 60: Flambeau overturned a four-point halftime hole to defeat the Beavers. Harley Opachan scored 19 points to power the surge, and Blake Moore was right behind with 18. Dalton Robinson’s 17 points led Augusta.
Baldwin-Woodville 77, Amery 46: Cam Thompson scored 18 points and Eli Coenen was right behind with 16 as the Blackhawks won in Middle Border action. Thompson made five 3-pointers.
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35: Carson Rieck scored 18 points for the Panthers, but they couldn’t keep up with the Pirates.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53: Reanna Hutchinson and Jayden Smith powered the Huskies past the Cardinals in a Big Rivers affair. Hutchinson had a game-best 20 points and Smith scored 17. The two combined to make nine 3-pointers.
Ava Reuter scored 15 to lead Chippewa Falls.
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44: The Old Abes overturned a five-point halftime deficit to hand the Warriors their third Big Rivers defeat of the season. Brenna Lasher led the way with 15 points for Memorial, while Lily Cayley scored 12.
Brynn Olson had 15 points for Rice Lake, and Eliana Sheplee scored 10.
Menomonie 61, New Richmond 31: The Mustangs got past the Tigers in Big Rivers play, riding 19 points from Emma Mommsen. Sammy Jacobsen added 10 for Menomonie, which stretched its lead atop the conference with help from Rice Lake’s loss.
Regis 68, Thorp 39: The Ramblers secured a road victory in the Western Cloverbelt behind 17 points from Ava Highman and 15 more from Makenna Rohrscheib. Highman connected on five 3-pointers.
Colfax 65, Altoona 49: The Vikings defeated the Rails in nonconference play. Statistics were not reported.
Cadott 66, Augusta 38: Lauryn Goettl posted the game high with 21 points as the Hornets cruised in nonconference action. Cadott made 13 3-pointers, with four each from Goettl and Laken Ryan. Kennedy Korger scored 16 points for Augusta.
Bloomer 43, St. Croix Central 32: Abby Iverson’s 17 points helped the Blackhawks recover from a first-half deficit. Bloomer trailed by three at the break but took over after halftime.
Durand 66, Boyceville 23: Karlie Weisenbeck led all scorers with 16 points, and Durand made 10 3s in a Dunn-St. Croix win. Olivia Breidung added nine points for the Panthers.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 0: The Cardinals scored seven times in the second period to pull away for a Big Rivers win. Jack Bowe scored twice, and seven other players had goals for Chi-Hi. Drew Bowe, Owen Krista, Jackson Bohland and Carter Hoem all had a goal and an assist.