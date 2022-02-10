The Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat Pepin/Alma 46-42 in a key Small Dairyland clash in Eau Claire on Thursday.
Daniel Hein led the way with 10 points for the Lancers, and Andrew Lau and Britten Rutz added nine apiece.
The contest pitted the top two teams in the conference together. The league-leading Lancers padded their advantage in the standings to 2.5 games with the victory.
Immanuel scored 27 points after halftime to complete the comeback.
Altoona 88, Amery 58: Evan Peterson set a new Altoona record by making 10 3-pointers in an impressive night shooting the ball. He finished with 36 points, leading all scorers by a wide margin. As a team, Altoona made 20 3s.
Peterson’s 10 triples puts him just outside the top single-game number in the history of the area. The record by a Chippewa Valley player is 13.
Marsten Salsbury added 19 points for Altoona, and Quentin Wheeler scored 11.
New Richmond 58, Chippewa Falls 57: The Cardinals saw a rally fall short despite 14 points each from Kansas Smith and Mason Monarski.
Chi-Hi trailed by eight at halftime but came up one point short on the scoreboard.
Fall Creek 75, Cadott 35: Bo Vollrath had another big night for the Crickets, scoring 26 points to help them earn a Western Cloverbelt victory. Cameron Martzke added 14 for Fall Creek.
Bloomer 58, McDonell 43: The Blackhawks ran out to an 18-point lead by halftime and never looked back. Connor Crane led the way with 13 points and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added 12. Canan Huss had the game high with 15 points for McDonell.
Durand 54, Elk Mound 41: Zack Nelson posted 13 points for the Panthers, who built a 12-point lead by the end of the first half. Ethan Anibas chipped in with 11 points for Durand. Kaden Russo scored 12 for Elk Mound.
Colfax 50, Boyceville 36: Ryan Albricht scored 12 points and Bryce Sikora added 11 as the Vikings earned a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Caden Wold had 11 for Boyceville.
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57: Aiden Anderson hit five 3s to finish with 15 points for the Beavers, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Mustangs.
Whitehall 64, Blair-Taylor 61: Luke Beighley led all scorers with 26 points for Whitehall. Cain Fremstad had 14 points for the Wildcats.
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 37: Stephen Werre paced the Hornets with 18 points while Jace Paul followed with 11 in a Dairyland victory. Hunther Guenther scored 12 for Gilmanton.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 65, River Falls 44: The Huskies scored a Big Rivers victory, riding 17 points from Addi Bohman to defeat the Wildcats. Reanna Hutchinson added 14 points for North, and Ellie O’Keefe scored 10.
Chippewa Falls 57, New Richmond 42: The Cardinals earned their first victory of the season behind 22 points from Brooklyn Sandvig and 18 more from Ava Reuter. The Cardinals held the Tigers to 10 points in the first half.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 6, New Richmond 0: Luke Lindsay scored a pair of goals as the Old Abes blanked the Tigers in Big Rivers action. Four other players also scored for Memorial.
Rice Lake 6, Eau Claire North 3: Jace Fitzgerald scored a hat trick in the second period, helping the Warriors overturn an early deficit to upend the Huskies.
Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 0: Jack Bowe recorded a hat trick, and Jackson Hoem, Isaac Small and Ben Carlson all added two goals as the Cardinals cruised.