Ryan Bohl and Kaden Russo each scored 21 points and hit four times from 3-point range to help Elk Mound boys basketball best Mondovi 59-44 and earn sole possession of second place in the Dunn-St. Croix on Thursday night.
The Buffaloes could have tied Elk Mound for second place in the league, having entered the contest at 9-4 to Elk Mound's 10-3. The Mounders had to slow down a red-hot Mondovi team, winners of seven of its last eight, to edge ahead of the Buffaloes in the standings.
“Really proud of the way our kids played tonight,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said in a message. “Great energy on both ends of the floor. Really fun way to end the regular season.”
Ben Heath also had 11 points for Elk Mound, which turns its attention to a postseason opener against Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday. Max Marten, Wyatt Falkner and Evan Gray all scored nine points for Mondovi.
Spring Valley won the league at 12-2 with a 51-33 triumph against Boyceville.
River Falls 59, Eau Claire North 40: The Huskies hung with the Wildcats, trailing by only five at the break, but River Falls pulled away in the second half to secure a first-place finish in the Big Rivers standings.
Zac Johnson scored 19 and Michael Schurman put up 14 for River Falls, now 10-2 in the league with its regular season concluded. Chad Kron paced North with 15 points and Kyle Greenlund added 11.
River Falls last won the Big Rivers two years ago, before Chippewa Falls claimed the crown in 2019-20.
Fall Creek 77, Osseo-Fairchild 51: The Crickets, champions of the Western Cloverbelt, got 24 points from Jayden Fitch to finish the regular season 17-5 overall and 11-1 in conference play.
Teigen Ploeckelman also had 14 and Isaiah Kaufman notched 10 as Fall Creek expanded a six-point halftime lead with a strong final 18 minutes. Garrett Koxlien scored 15 for the Thunder.
Menomonie 67, Eau Claire Memorial 64: The Mustangs halted a 5-1 stretch for the Old Abes thanks largely to 22 points from Noah Feddersen and 20 from Brock Thornton. Memorial led by two at the half, but the Mustangs were able to pull ahead for a close victory to move to 5-7 in league play.
LJ Wells scored 22 for the Old Abes, while Will Boser had 17.
Immanuel Lutheran 72, Independence 55: Daniel Hein scored 18 points and Britten Rutz contributed 13 as the Lancers closed out the regular season at 13-1 in the Dairyland.
Their performances helped negate a 17-point showing from Tyler Kingsbury and a 15-point outing from Chris Killian of the Indees.
Hudson 90, Rice Lake 75: It was a 3-point bonanza in Rice Lake. Hudson’s Andre Renta hit six times from deep, while Warriors Nick Schlampp and Tyler Orr and Hudson’s Luke Healy had five makes from beyond the arc.
But it was Healy who shined the most, scoring 39 points to push Hudson to 8-4 in the Big Rivers. Renta added 26.
Orr and Alex Belongia each scored 22 for Rice Lake, while Nick Schlampp rounded out the game’s double-digit scorers with 15.
Regis 60, Cadott 25: JP Wolterstorff scored 15 and Kendon Krogman had 14 as the Ramblers won an eighth straight game to move to 8-3 in the Western Cloverbelt.
Cole Sopiarz led the Hornets with nine points.
McDonell 65, Thorp 26: Eddie Mittermeyer scored 16 points and Jake Siegenthaler had 13 as the Macks moved to 8-4 in the Western Cloverbelt.
Zachary Tieman scored 13 for the Cardinals.
Durand 73, Colfax 60: The Panthers won their fourth straight backed by 19 points from Caden Berger, 14 from Gunnar Hurlburt and 13 from Joey Biesterveld.
Drew Gibson scored 24 points and drilled four 3-pointers for the Vikings, but it wasn’t enough in a Dunn-St. Croix clash.
Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56: The Wildcats, champions of the Dairyland Large, moved to 20-1 on the year and secured a perfect finish in conference play.
Matt Waldera and Alec Reismann each had 21 for Blair-Taylor, while Kyle Steien notched 17. Nick Higley topped the Cardinals with 21 points.
Elmwood/Plum City 78, Glenwood City 49: Luke Webb scored 23 and Tyler Bauer had 22 to propel the Wolves to their sixth Dunn-St. Croix victory. The team had a monster first half, scoring 50 points.
Brandyn Hallquist drove the offense for the Hilltoppers, scoring 23.
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 67: Joe Reuter and Jacob Walczak each had 24 points, but the Cardinals fell just short. Chi-Hi had a low-odds chance with the ball on its side of the court down two with 1.3 seconds remaining, but was unable to pull of a miraculous buzzer beater.
Reuter shot 8 for 15 from the field, while Walczak hit three 3-pointers. Mason Monarski added 10 points.
Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Augusta 42: Brennan King led the Beavers with 13 points, while Dalton Robinson was close behind with 12.
Alma/Pepin 43, Alma Center Lincoln 30: Victor Ruzic and Jack Anderson each scored nine for the Hornets.