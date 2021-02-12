With the game tied and fewer than 10 seconds left, Makenna Rohrscheib took it upon herself to send her team to the regional finals.
The Regis junior took a pass on the left wing, dribbled once and put up a quick-release runner from just inside the 3-point line.
The shot hit nothing but net, and left no time for Colfax to respond. The buzzer sounded moments later, and the Ramblers were moving on in the Division 4 bracket with a 44-42 victory over the Vikings.
Rohrscheib finished with 20 points to lead the third-seeded Ramblers. Second-seeded Colfax had tied the game with nine seconds left before Rohrscheib's shot won it.
Katie Andrews added 12 points for Regis. Madison Barstad led Colfax with 10.
Regis will take on top-seeded Fall Creek for a regional title on Saturday.
Altoona 46, New Richmond 45: The fourth-seeded Rails upended the top seed in their regional behind 13 points from Alyssa Wirth and 12 more from Mya Martenson. Altoona made eight 3-pointers in the win. The Rails will take on No. 3 Somerset on Saturday for a Division 2 regional championship.
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 34: The Crickets earned a matchup with Regis in the regional finals behind 14 points each from Emily Madden and Mackensy Kolpien. Fall Creek held the fourth-seeded Beavers to 13 points in the first half.
Kirsten Willms scored eight points for Augusta.
Menomonie 67, Superior 53: The Mustangs will play for a Division 1 regional championship on Saturday after topping the third-seeded Spartans. Helen Chen and Mary Berg both scored 16 points for second-seeded Menomonie, and Emma Mommsen added 15. The Mustangs will take on unbeaten Hudson in the regional finals.
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52: The Thunder survived a tough battle with the third-seeded Tigers behind 17 points each from Brooke McCune and Madison Hugdahl. Osseo-Fairchild will take on No. 1 Neillsville for a Division 3 regional title on Saturday.
McDonell 57, Gilman 20: In Division 5, the top-seeded Macks looked the part in their postseason opener. Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 16 points and Anna Geissler added 11 of her own as they cruised into Saturday's regional final, where they'll face third-seeded Lake Holcombe.
Hudson 60, Chippewa Falls 24: The Cardinals' season came to an end in the Division 1 regional semifinals against the top-seeded Raiders. Shannon Lindner scored 10 points for Chi-Hi, while Livi Boily put up 11 for Hudson.
Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40: Brynn Olson's 25 points boosted the top-seeded Warriors into the Division 2 regional finals. Jordan Roethel added 17 points for Rice Lake, which will face third-seeded Osceola on Saturday.
Marathon 38, Cadott 36: The Hornets fell in the Division 3 regional semifinals despite 20 points from Laken Ryan. She hit six 3-pointers for Cadott. Lauryn Goettl added eight points.
Prescott 57, Durand 33: The Panthers took a five-point lead early in the game, but the Cardinals embarked on an 18-0 run over the next seven-plus minutes to pull away and never looked back. Madisyn Kilboten scored nine points for Durand, whose 14-6 season came to an end in the regional semis.
Independence 50, Immanuel Lutheran 29: The Indees, a No. 2 seed in Division 5, got 15 points from Ziy Conner and 10 from Aubrie Pronschinske to advance to the regional finals. Riley Naumann scored nine points to lead the Lancers, and Emma Miller added five points.
Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46: Lindsay Steien erupted for 32 points and 12 rebounds and Abby Thompson added 18 points of her own as the Wildcats advanced in the Division 4 bracket. Sam Huff scored 14 for the Norse.
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Elmwood/Plum City 26: Maggie Glaus scored 12 points for the Wolves, but they couldn't topple the top-seeded Pirates in Division 4.
Boys basketball
Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50: The Ramblers stayed scorching hot, extending their win streak to nine. Regis' JP Wolterstorff led all scorers with 18 points and Kendon Krogman was close behind with 14. Carsen Hause and Mikey Karlen scored 15 apiece for the Orioles.
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53: Twenty-one points from Garrett Koxlien and 13 more from Brice Shimon helped lift the Thunder past the Cardinals. Zach Tieman and Aiden Rosemeyer scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, for Thorp.