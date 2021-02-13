The Chippewa Falls boys hockey team gave the No. 2-ranked squad in the state a battle. But the Cardinals came up just a bit short of a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The Cardinals trimmed a three-goal deficit to one, but couldn't get the tying goal in a 4-2 loss to Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals on Saturday in Wausau.
Hudson skated to a 3-0 lead in the second period before goals from Owen Krista and Nick Carlson cut the advantage to 3-2.
The Cardinals searched for the equalizer in the third period, but Hudson's Matthew Mauer scored an empty-net goal in the final seconds to ice away the sectional title for the Raiders.
Bridger Fixmer made 38 stops in net for Chi-Hi, which was seeking another state tournament berth after falling in the state semifinals last season. Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer and Ben Carlson all tallied assists for the Cardinals.
Girls basketball
Wisconsin Rapids 67, Eau Claire North 49: The Huskies' playoff run came to an end in the Division 1 regional finals at the hands of the top seed. Nadia Horn scored 10 points to lead North, while Evie Dreger and Alyssa Polus added eight each. The Huskies finished with a 14-6 record.
Fall Creek 36, Regis 30: The Crickets secured a Division 4 regional title, their first regional championship since 2016. It was a defensive battle, and the Crickets held the Ramblers to 12 points in the second half. Individual statistics were not reported.
McDonell 57, Lake Holcombe 44: Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Marley Hughes added nine as the Macks won a Division 5 regional championship. McDonell will learn its opponent for the sectional semifinals when the field is re-seeded. Allison Golat-Hattamer scored 22 points for Lake Holcombe.
Hudson 58, Menomonie 31: The Mustangs couldn't knock off the top-seeded Raiders in the Division 1 regional finals. Hudson remained unbeaten and advanced to sectionals. Statistics were not reported.
Somerset 57, Altoona 56: The Rails' season came to an end in the Division 3 regional finals. Averie Varsho scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers for Altoona, and Mya Martenson added 10 points. The Rails end the year with a 10-12 record.
Rice Lake 54, Osceola 44: The Warriors are moving on to sectionals in Division 2, thanks in large part to 25 points from Brynn Olson. Jordan Pagac added 12 points as Rice Lake secured the regional title.
Independence 56, Alma Center Lincoln 54: The Indees won a Division 4 regional title, riding 32 points from Ziy Conner. She accounted for more than half of her team's points. The Indees had to overcome 25 points from Lincoln's Jacquelyn Paul.
Neillsville 46, Osseo-Fairchild 40: Madison Hugdahl scored 14 points for the Thunder, but they couldn't take down the top-seeded Warriors. Osseo-Fairchild led by five at halftime, but Neillsville rallied to take the Division 3 regional title.
Gymnastics
Big Rivers tournament: Eau Claire Memorial/North took third place in the conference, behind champion River Falls and Hudson. Menomonie placed fourth and Rice Lake fifth.
Boys basketball
St. Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72: The Cardinals fell in their regular season finale, despite 28 points from Jacob Walczak. Joe Reuter added 21 points for Chi-Hi, and Keion Twyman and Mason Monarski scored 10 each.
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Durand 58: The Wolves got 28 points from Luke Webb to hold off the Panthers. Basil Gilles added 12 points to the cause, while Caden Berger led Durand with 16 points.
Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Alma Center Lincoln 41: The Hornets fell to the Pirates, but got 17 points from Blake Hansen. C-FC pulled away in the second half.
Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71: The Panthers fell in a high-scoring affair. Jarin Rud and Lance Larson scored 14 apiece for Gilmanton, and Brad Severson added 12.