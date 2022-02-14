The Colfax girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title with a 60-48 win over Elmwood/Plum City on Monday.
The Vikings can secure an outright conference title with a rematch victory over the Wolves on Thursday in Colfax. They lead Durand by one game atop the standings with one contest left on the schedule.
McKenna Shipman led Colfax with 15 points on Monday, and Jill Bowe followed with 14. Madison Barstad and Jazzy Best added 10 points each for the Vikings.
Maggie Glaus scored 20 points for the Wolves, closing in on 1,000 for her career. She needs 14 more to hit the mark.
Durand 56, Elk Mound 51: The Panthers took over sole possession of second place in the Dunn-St. Croix behind 15 points from Madison Sand. Madisyn Kilboten added 11 points for Durand. The result wasn’t clinched until late after the two sides entered halftime level at 23.
Ellie Schiszik had the game high with 18 points for Elk Mound.
McDonell 76, Eleva-Strum 45: Four players scored in double figures to power the Macks past the Cardinals. Emily Cooper and Lauryn Deetz shared the lead with 16 points, Aubrey Dorn added 14 and Marley Hughes scored 13.
Paige Hanner scored 17 points for Eleva-Strum, and Jaden Bautch was close behind with 13 of her own.
Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Immanuel Lutheran 44: Sheridan Noeldner and Riley Naumann posted 11 points apiece for the Lancers, but they couldn’t take down the Pirates.
St. Croix Central 49, Spring Valley 31: Mara Ducklow and Halle Thomas both scored 12 points for the Cardinals, but Spring Valley couldn’t find enough offense to keep up with the Panthers.
Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian 25: Keannah Bloomer led all scorers with 20 points as the Panthers earned a nonconference victory. Lydia Evans added 15 points for Gilmanton.
Boys basketball
Lake Holcombe 62, Gilman 57: Dylan Bowen poured in 26 points, boosting Lake Holcombe past the Pirates. Brendan Anders added 19 points in the victory.