The Chippewa Falls boys hockey team had no trouble in its playoff opener on Tuesday.
The Cardinals got a hat trick from Isaac Small and two goals each by Mason Johnson and Evan Eslinger in a 12-0 victory over Ashland at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The victory sets up an all-Big Rivers regional final — the sixth-seeded Cardinals visit third-seeded Eau Claire North on Thursday night.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 11 shots he faced in net for a Chi-Hi shutout. Eslinger finished with four points, also assisting two goals. Owen Krista, Jackson Hoem, Ben Carlson, Cayden Swoboda and Isaac Benish also scored for Chi-Hi.
Thursday’s regional final is set for 5 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire.
Stevens Point 9, Northwest Icemen 0: The Icemen couldn’t get past the Panthers, seeing their season come to an end in the Division 1 regional semifinals.
Wrestling
Cadott team sectional: The Hornets came up just short of a second consecutive trip to the team state tournament, falling to St. Croix Falls 35-31 in the sectional finals.
Gavin Tegels, Brayden Sonnentag, Nick Fasbender, Tristan Drier all won their bouts for the Hornets, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Cole Pfeiffer and Dawson Webster won by forfeit for Cadott.
Ladysmith fell to St. Croix Falls in the semifinals. Grant Rydlund, Jack Lazar and Clayton Roscoe had wins in the dual for the Lumberjacks.
In the Cadott-Whitehall semifinal, Brock Johnson and Wylie Dunn were winners for the Norse.
Boys basketball
Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57: The Lancers clinched the Small Dairyland Conference championship outright by holding off the Panthers. Immanuel led by 10 at halftime but had to fend off Gilmanton. Andrew Lau and Britten Rutz shared the Lancers’ team lead with 14 points each, and Vance Havemeier scored 13.
Carson Rieck scored 20 points for the Panthers.
Whitehall 76, Augusta 57: The Norse clinched at least a share of the Large Dairyland Conference championship. They hold a two-game lead over second-place Melrose-Mindoro with two left to play.
Devon McCune scored 21 points to lead Whitehall and Aidan Sonsalla had 13 of his own. Dalton Robinson scored 16 to lead the Beavers.
Regis 49, McDonell 48: The Ramblers eked out a win over the Macks, riding a 15-point night from Alex Leis. Kendon Krogman was right behind with 13 pionts for Regis, and Zander Rockow scored 11.
Eddie Mittermeyer led all scorers with 20 points for McDonell, while Canan Huss and Joe Janus had 12 each.
Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48: The Orioles kept pace in the Western Cloverbelt behind 16 points from Lucas Smith. He was one of five players to score in double figures for Stanley-Boyd. Jack Steinke scored 24 for the Thunder.
Both Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek sport 12-1 conference records heading into Friday’s pivotal showdown in Fall Creek.
Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49: The Crickets ensured Friday’s meeting with Stanley-Boyd will be a Western Cloverbelt championship game by defeating the Cardinals. Cameron Martzke scored 20 points to lead the way. Brady Stewart scored 19 for Thorp.
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46: The Wolves broke open the Dunn-St. Croix title race by unseating the conference leader. Jarrod Pelzel scored 15 and Luke Webb was one behind with 14 in the win over the Panthers. Simon Bauer scored 14 for Durand.
Spring Valley (10-1) now holds a small edge over Durand (10-2) in the standings with only a couple of games left.
Mosinee 90, Altoona 48: The Rails couldn’t keep up with Mosinee’s scoring. Evan Peterson posted 20 points for Altoona and Conner Lewis added 15.
Menomonie 79, Superior 64: The Mustangs got past the Spartans in nonconference action. Statistics were not reported.
Rice Lake 72, Ellsworth 66: The Warriors pushed back the Panthers, holding on despite a second-half surge. Tyler Orr scored 18 points to lead the way, Zach Orr added 15, and Kole Klemme and Alex Belongia had 13 each.
Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38: The Cardinals pulled away with a huge second half, outscoring the Vikings 36-14 after halftime. Tyler Bowman scored a game-best 17 points for Spring Valley and Brady Bednarek added 14. Nate Hydukovich had 13 points for Colfax.
Mondovi 57, Glenwood City 35: Evan Gray paced the Buffaloes in a conference victory, scoring 22 points. Jarod Falkner added 12 of his own for Mondovi, while Drew Olson scored 11 for the Hilltoppers.
Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47: Kaden Russo set the tone for the Mounders with 20 points and Ryan Bartig added 14 more, adding up to a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Elk Mound was lights-out from deep, drilling 16 3-pointers.
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Brookwood 44: Jace Paul’s 22 points helped see the Hornets past the Falcons. Stephen Werre added 12 points in the win.
Blair-Taylor 51, Cochrane-Fountain City 43: Evan Nehring’s 15 points boosted the Wildcats past the Pirates. Cain Fremstad and Kyle Obieglo contributed 11 apiece for Blair-Taylor.
Girls basketball
Ladysmith 56, Cumberland 28: The Lumberjills doubled up the Beavers to wrap up the Heart O’ North Conference title. They finished 17-1 in league play. Raemalee Smith scored 15 points in the victory over Cumberland and Allison Clark contributed 11.
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 41: Fourteen points from Brooklyn Sarauer and 13 more from Danielle Latz helped score a Western Cloverbelt win for the Blackhawks. They overcame a big night from Stanley-Boyd’s Lily Hoel, who tallied 17 points.
Altoona 73, Amery 46: Josie Rondestvedt and Alyssa Wirth powered the Rails with 18 points each, helping them pick up a Middle Border win. Lindsey Hendricks got in on the scoring too, adding 10 for Altoona.
Rice Lake 45, West Salem 37: The Warriors earned a nonconference victory behind 17 points from Brynn Olson. Jordan Roethel chipped in with 12 points for Rice Lake.
Immanuel Lutheran 56, Gilmanton 24: Sheridan Noeldner knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points in the Lancers’ victory. Charlotte Carstensen added 10 points for Immanuel, while Hillari Klopp tallied 11 for the Panthers.
Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19: Lindsay Steien outscored the opposition herself, tallying a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats. Chloe Wagner added 14 for Blair-Taylor, while Callie Zastrow scored 11 for Independence.