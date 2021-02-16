Down 10 points at the break, Durand boys basketball decided it wasn’t content on ending its season just yet.
The Panthers fought back, outscoring Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau by 15 in the final 18 minutes to earn a 59-54 victory in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Joey Biesterveld scored 17 points, one of four Panthers in double digits, to help Durand avoid an upset loss to the sixth seed in its regional. Gunnar Hurlburt added 14 points, while Caden Berger had 12 and Ethan Hurlburt accounted for 10.
The Panthers will next play second-seeded Prescott in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Eau Claire North 65, Marshfield 44: Chad Kron scored 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, helping the third-seeded Huskies take care of business. Roscoe Rennock added 19 points and five rebounds as North pulled away from a 39-25 second half.
The Huskies advance to play second-seeded La Crosse Central on Friday.
Menomonie 63, Superior 56: The Mustangs got 20 points from DeVauntaye Parker, 16 from Brock Thornton and 13 from Zach Etzbach to best the fifth-seeded Spartans.
Menomonie, now 11-10, heads to River Falls Friday for an all-Big Rivers matchup against the conference champs.
Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45: Kaden Russo scored 19 points and hit three of the Mounders’ 10 3-point makes in a Division 3 playoff victory. Ben Heath added 11 and Ryan Bartig had 10 for the Mounders, who got off to a slow start but ramped up the defensive energy in the second half. They stretched a five-point advantage at the break to 16 by the final buzzer.
The third-seeded Mounders will visit second-seeded St. Croix Falls on Friday.
Colfax 75, Augusta 54: Caden Erickson scored a game-high 26 points and hit a game-high three 3-pointers to lift the Vikings to victory in their Division 4 playoff opener. Elijah Entzminger added 11 as Colfax earned a date with Fall Creek, the top seed in its regional.
The Beavers, which close their season at 4-18, were led by nine points from Brennan King.
Stanley-Boyd 68, Chequamegon 59: Carsen Hause scored 16 points and Brady Potaczek added 15 as the fourth-seeded Orioles broke a 32-32 halftime tie to advance. Hause hit both Stanley-Boyd’s 3-pointers and Anthony Candela notched 11 points as the team survived a 24-point performance from Tanner Maier of the Screaming Eagles.
The Orioles will play top-seeded Neillsville Friday.
Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55: The Buffaloes’ nine-point halftime lead was shrunk, but fifth-seeded Mondovi still held on for an upset of the fourth seed. Evan Gray and Wyatt Falkner scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead their team into a matchup with top-seeded Aquinas.
Ladysmith 49, Barron 44: Brady Ingersoll scored 27 points, his fourth straight game with 20 or more, to help the Lumberjacks to a No. 4/5 upset in Division 3. He hit four times from deep as Ladysmith advanced to play top-seeded Cameron in an all-Heart O’North playoff matchup.
Elmwood/Plum City 50, Cochrane-Fountain City 48: The Wolves won a close battle that stayed within five points the whole way, and survived a last-second 3-point attempt from the Pirates. Basil Gilles led the way with 19 points to advance his team to a meeting with top-seeded Blair-Taylor in the second round of the D4 postseason.
Whitehall 47, Alma Center Lincoln 40: Aidan Sonsalla scored 11 points and Luke Beighley had 10 as the North won an all-Dairyland matchup in D4. Whitehall will play No. 2 Eleva-Strum next.
The Hornets, which finish 1-16, were led by Blake Hansen with 14 points.
Independence 86, Coulee Christian 75: The fourth-seeded Indees advanced to play top-seeded Immanuel Lutheran backed by the trio of John Roskos, Christ Killian and Tyler Kingsbury. Roskos and Killian scored 23 each, and Kingsbury was close behind with 21.
Unity 50, Bloomer 37: Charlie Herrick scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to save the Blackhawks from an upset loss to the fifth-seeded Eagles. Connor Crane added seven points for Bloomer, which finishes 7-8.
Glenwood City 61, Shell Lake 42: The Hilltoppers advanced in the D4 bracket and will next play No. 1 Clear Lake. Statistics were not reported.
Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46: The Red Raiders pulled off a tight victory to advance in D5. They’ll travel to McDonell next. Statistics were not reported.
New Auburn 70, Gilman 41: The Trojans rolled to a victory in the first round in D5, earning a date with Owen-Withee.
Marathon 81, Thorp 30: The Cardinals’ season ended in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. Statistics were not reported.
Webster 64, Boyceville 37: The Bulldogs season ended at the hands of a three seed in D4. Statistics were not reported.
Washburn 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46: The Bulldogs kept it close, but couldn’t pull off an upset of the fifth seed. Statistics were not reported.
Ellsworth 62, Baldwin-Woodville 52: The Blackhawks dropped their playoff opener in D2 against a fellow Middle Border program. Statistics were not reported.
Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31: The Chiefs season came to an end in the first round in D5.