The Superior boys hockey team built an early lead and padded it late, giving the seventh-seeded Spartans an upset 3-1 win over second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday at Hobbs Ice Center.
Braydon Hurtig and Trevor Durfee both scored in the first period to put Superior ahead 2-0. Memorial got on the board in the third period on Christian Tavare’s goal to cut the lead to 2-1, but Carson Gotelaere finished off the upset with a goal for Superior.
The Old Abes pushed for more offense at the conclusion, but couldn’t break through again.
Memorial finished the season 19-3-1.
River Falls 4, RAM 3 (2 OT): The Wildcats secured a dramatic victory by scoring in the closing seconds of double overtime. It knocked RAM out in the opening round of the Division 2 bracket. Isaiah Martin, Elijah Schmidt and Evan Eckes all scored for RAM.
Somerset 9, Menomonie 2: The Mustangs’ season concluded in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. The Spartans broke the game open with four goals in the second period after clinging to a 2-1 lead in the first period.
Rice Lake 6, Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 0: The top-seeded Warriors got their playoff campaign underway with a shutout. They’ll host fourth-seeded Hayward in the sectional semifinals next week.
Girls hockey
Onalaska 2, Eau Claire Area 0: The Stars saw their season come to an end in the opening round of the playoffs. Alesha Smith made 43 saves in goal for ECA, but Onalaska’s Diana Hanson couldn’t be beaten. She stopped all 27 shots the Stars sent her way.
Western Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: The defending state champions saw their quest to defend their title come to an end. Kenzie Weeks broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period, and the Stars led the rest of the way. Addisyn Buesgen and Brianna Buonincontro scored goals for CFM.
Girls basketball
Colfax 50, Elmwood/Plum City 40: The Vikings wrapped up the outright Dunn-St. Croix title behind 10 points from Emilee Burcham-Schofield. Madi Barstad chipped in with nine points as the Vikings pulled away in the second half.
Maggie Glaus scored 15 points for the Wolves to eclipse 1,000 for her career.
Altoona 60, Osceola 40: The Rails finished in second place in their first season as a member of the Middle Border. They got 17 points from Alyssa Wirth and 14 more from Josie Rondestvedt in Thursday’s victory.
Eau Claire North 51, Holmen 45: Twenty points from Reanna Hutchinson helped the Huskies get past the Vikings on the road. North made seven 3s, with three coming from her. Morgan Gilbert added eight points for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, La Crosse Central 51: Tessa Hazelton poured in a game-best 21 points to lead the Old Abes to a nonconference win. Tessa Ross and Jordyn Peed chipped in with 12 points each for Memorial.
Regis 65, Loyal 39: Makenna Rohrscheib steered the Ramblers to a Cloverbelt Crossover victory, scoring 25 points. Ava Highman and Ashley Chilson had strong nights too, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Stanley-Boyd 69, Colby 40: The Orioles won their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup with ease, riding 25 points from Lily Hoel. Leslie Derks also scored in double figures, posting 11 points.
Bloomer 56, Owen-Withee 29: Danielle Latz had 12 points and Brooklyn Sarauer was right behind with 11, guiding the Blackhawks to a win in their Cloverbelt Crossover game.
Fall Creek 67, Gilman 26: The Crickets represented the West well in the Cloverbelt Crossover. Gianna Vollrath had 18 points, Katie Kent scored 14 and Tori Marten added 11.
Cadott 47, Columbus Catholic 30: Elly Eiler helped the Hornets do their part in the West’s dominance over the East in the Cloverbelt Crossover. She scored 19 points for Cadott, and Lauryn Goettl added 12.
Durand 45, Mondovi 33: A 12-point night from Madisyn Kilboten helped the Panthers run past the Buffaloes. Bently Bauer contributed nine points for Durand, while Ava Gray led Mondovi with eight.
Elk Mound 69, Spring Valley 30: Ellie Schiszik (19 points) and Tori Blaskowski (17) teamed up to push the Mounders past the Cardinals. Brooke Emery added 12 points for Elk Mound. Allison Graham scored 15 for Spring Valley.
Blair-Taylor 77, Melrose-Mindoro 33: Kierstyn Kindschy posted 21 points and Lindsay Steien was right behind with 20 as the Wildcats cruised past the Mustangs.
Boys basketball
River Falls 64, Menomonie 63 (OT): The Wildcats won a nail-biter in the Big Rivers, outscoring the Mustangs 12-11 in overtime. Noah Feddersen had 26 points for Menomonie and Reed Styer added 16.
Bloomer 40, Cumberland 39: Connor Crane put up 18 points and the Blackhawks eked past the Beavers. Domanyck Schwarzenberger added 10 for Bloomer.
Spring Valley 61, Colfax 48: Connor Ducklow paced the Cardinals with 19 points and Cade Stasiek followed with 13 in a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Elijah Entzminger led the Vikings with 14 points.