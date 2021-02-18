McDonell girls basketball got hot from 3-point range at the right time, making a season-high 12 shots from deep Thursday to upset second-seeded Northwood 50-35 in the Division 5 sectional semifinals.
Lauryn Deetz scored 21 and Anna Geissler had 15 as the Macks ended the Evergreens’ 10-game win streak.
McDonell went ahead 15-6 early and entered the halftime break up 24-15. Northwood cut the deficit to six in the early stages of the second half before the Macks began to pull away.
They face a tough challenge in Saturday’s sectional final in top-seeded Prairie Farm. The Panthers, champions of the Central Lakeland Conference, are ranked second in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net and Associated Press polls. Prairie Farm is 19-2 with local wins against Colfax, Flambeau, New Auburn and Ladysmith.
The Macks are shooting for their first trip to the state tournament.
Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38: The Warriors pulled ahead at the end of the first half, ending the period on an 11-0 run to go ahead 29-20, and stood tall in the second to advance to the sectional finals. Rice Lake is a win away from the program’s first ever trip to the state tournament.
Jordan Roethel led the charge with 24 points, while Brynn Olson and Jordan Pagac each put up 12 points. The top-seeded Warriors, now 16-7, will host Onalaska in Saturday’s Division 2 sectional final. Game time is to be determined.
Assumption 63, Independence 49: The Royals pulled away from the Indees in the second half to move on to the Division 5 sectional finals.
The third-seeded Indees trailed 33-26 at halftime, but second-seeded Assumption pushed the advantage to double figures after the break.
Independence finished the season with a 17-6 record. Individual statistics were not reported.
Boys hockey state
Hudson 6, Notre Dame 2: The Raiders scored the final four goals of the evening to pull away and advance to Saturday’s Division 1 state championship in Wisconsin Rapids. The Tritons went up 2-1 in the first period, but the Big Rivers champs stayed poised.
Zach Kochendorfer scored twice, while Alex Pottratz had the go-ahead goal at the five minute mark of the second period for Hudson. Also finding the back of the net were Ben Parent, Bryce Handberg and Nick Jilek, who scored in that order in the third period.
The Raiders will play defending state champion Verona in the final after the Wildcats beat University School of Milwaukee 5-1 Wednesday. Verona eliminated Chippewa Falls in the semifinals last year.