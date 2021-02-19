For the third time this season, the Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball teams will square off.
And this time, a regional title will be on the line.
Both the Huskies and Old Abes scored thrilling playoff wins on Friday night to set up an intracity regional final on Saturday.
Chad Kron punched North's ticket to the regional championship by drilling a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in overtime to defeat La Crosse Central 58-57.
Kron pulled up from the left wing and knocked down the game-winner. Central's attempt at the buzzer came up empty and the second-seeded hosts fell victim to an upset.
North's Roscoe Rennock had forced overtime by finishing a drive to the hoop as time expired, hitting the layup just in time to tie the game at 50.
Henry Wilkinson poured in a game-high 25 points for the third-seeded Huskies. Kron finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, in its first home playoff game in five years, Memorial rallied past an upset-minded Wisconsin Rapids team 67-57 to advance to the regional finals.
The Red Raiders led by six at halftime, but the Old Abes stormed back after the break. Memorial, the No. 1 seed, outscored fifth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids 40-24 in the second half.
LJ Wells led the charge for the Old Abes, scoring a team-high 23 points. Will Boser added 16 points for Memorial, and Marco Ebeling scored 11.
North and Memorial will now battle for the third time, with the winner advancing to the Division 1 sectional semifinals. The two split their regular season series, with the Huskies winning the first meeting 63-53 while Memorial took the second 58-39.
Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 50: The third-seeded Cardinals neared an upset of No. 2 Hudson, but the Raiders ultimately survived.
Chi-Hi was able to hang with its Big Rivers foe with help from 21 points from Joe Reuter and 15 more from Jacob Walczak. But the Raiders got 20 points from Luke Healy and 19 from Andre Renta to advance to the Division 1 regional finals.
Chippewa Falls ends the season with a 13-10 record.
River Falls 65, Menomonie 53: The fourth-seeded Mustangs battled with the regional's top seed but saw their season came to an end.
The Wildcats pulled away in the second half after taking a three-point lead into the break. Zac Johnson powered the effort with 28 points.
Brock Thornton did his best to keep the Mustangs alive, scoring a team-high 26 points. Logan Hollinger added 12 for Menomonie. The Mustangs wrapped up their season with an 11-11 record.
Spring Valley 65, Regis 49: The Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions surged into the Division 4 regional finals behind 22 points from Connor Ducklow.
The second-seeded Cardinals led by nine at halftime and widened the deficit in the second half. They snapped a 10-game win streak for the Ramblers.
Nolan Stans added 18 points for Spring Valley, which will face Western Cloverbelt champion Fall Creek for a regional title on Saturday.
JP Wolterstorff led Regis with 16 points, and Kendon Krogman and Jeffrey Ritger added 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Ramblers finish with a 12-8 mark.
Altoona 94, Ellsworth 89: Brayden Turk made an immediate impact in his return from injury, pouring in 33 points to lift the Rails in a barn burner.
The Rails also got 24 points from Evan Moss and 19 from Evan Peterson to advance to the Division 2 regional finals. The game featured 24 3-pointers, with 11 coming from Altoona. Peterson made five of them.
The top-seeded Rails will host No. 2 Somerset for a regional championship on Saturday night.
McDonell 65, Bruce 46: The Macks tipped off their playoff campaign in style, running out to a 40-14 lead by halftime.
Dan Anderson and Tanner Opsal highlighted a balanced attack from the top-seeded Macks, scoring 12 points apiece. Jake Siegenthaler (11) and Logan Hughes (10) also scored in double figures.
Daniel Brockman scored 13 points to lead Bruce.
McDonell will host No. 2 Owen-Withee in the regional finals on Saturday.
Fall Creek 64, Colfax 43: After a closely-contested first 18 minutes, the Crickets pulled away with a 13-0 run to start the second half and advance to the Division 4 regional finals.
Jayden Fitch scored 20 points to boost top-seeded Fall Creek, and Teigen Ploeckelman and Nathan Sorensen tallied 10 each.
The Crickets, winners of the Western Cloverbelt, will host Dunn-St. Croix winner Spring Valley in the regional championship.
Caden Erickson scored 13 points for Colfax, which finished the season with a 7-12 record.
Rice Lake 76, Osceola 42: The Warriors advanced to the Division 2 regional finals with a strong showing. Statistics were not reported.
Rice Lake will play third-seeded Amery on Saturday.
Neillsville 61, Stanley-Boyd 50: The fourth-seeded Orioles saw their season ended at the hands of the No. 1 seed. Statistics were not reported.
St. Croix Falls 63, Elk Mound 48: The third-seeded Mounders had trouble slowing down Jared Lessman, who lifted the Saints into the Division 3 regional finals with 25 points.
Ben Heath scored 11 points to lead Elk Mound, and Ryan Bohl and Ryan Bartig added nine each. Elk Mound finishes with a 15-9 record.
Aquinas 45, Mondovi 37: The fifth-seeded Buffaloes made a run at the top seed, but saw their season come to an end. Statistics were not reported.
Prescott 57, Durand 52: The Panthers fell on the road to the No. 2 seed in a close affair. Statistics were not reported.
Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 46: The third-seeded Norse overturned a halftime deficit to upset the second-seeded Cardinals.
Eleva-Strum led by three at the break, but Whitehall outscored the Cardinals 33-23 in the second half. Devon McCune was a big boost for the Norse, leading all scorers with 15 points. Whitehall will take on No. 1 Blair-Taylor in the Division 4 regional finals.
Nick Higley scored 14 points to lead Eleva-Strum, and Ethan Karlstad chipped in with 13 of his own. The Cardinals end the year at 8-8.
Blair-Taylor 82, Elmwood/Plum City 53: Big nights from Kyle Steien and Matt Waldera pushed the Wildcats into the Division 4 regional finals.
Steien posted a game-best 30 points and Waldera added 21 of his own as Blair-Taylor cruised.
Jarrod Pelzel scored 16 points to lead the Wolves.
Gilmanton 57, Alma/Pepin 41: Jarin Rud surpassed 1,000 career points by pouring in 22 in the Division 5 regional semis.
He helped the Panthers secure a spot in the regional championship, where they'll take on top-seeded Immanuel Lutheran.
Carson Rieck added 12 points in Friday's win.
Cameron 77, Ladysmith 65: The top-seeded Comets moved on to the Division 3 regional finals, where they will host No. 3 Northwestern. Statistics were not reported.