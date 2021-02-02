Jacob Walczak and Colton Hall dueled all night long.
It was quite a show for everyone in attendance. As the two traded baskets, the numbers on the scoreboard climbed higher and higher.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, Walczak and the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team had dealt the last blow.
Walczak erupted for a career-high 47 points, pouring in 11 3-pointers as the Cardinals edged D.C. Everest 96-92 on Tuesday. His total is second all-time for a single game in Chippewa Falls program history.
Chi-Hi needed to survive a 50-point showing from Hall to do it.
Walczak only missed three shots from deep all night. He added 12 rebounds for good measure.
Joe Reuter chipped in with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Chippewa Falls.
Rice Lake 90, Eau Claire Memorial 86: The Warriors won a shootout which featured 32 3-pointers, with 16 coming from each team. Nolan Rowe led Rice Lake with 25 points, while Nick Schlampp and Tyler Orr both hit six 3-pointers each and finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
Will Boser connected on nine 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points for Memorial. Landen Van Grunsven added 15 points on five 3-pointers, and LJ Wells scored 13 points.
River Falls 74, Hudson 62: The Wildcats won a pivotal Big Rivers matchup behind 18 points from Zach Johnson and 14 more from JT Dougherty. The win pushed River Falls to 7-2 in conference play and dropped the Raiders to 7-4. Luke Healy had a game-high 25 points for Hudson.
Altoona 80, Cadott 67: The Rails got 17 points from Evan Moss and 14 from Brayden Turk to pull of the victory. Evan Peterson rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 12.
Their efforts helped Altoona overcome 22 points from Cadott’s Tegan Ritter and 19 from Brad Irwin.
Immanuel Lutheran 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 38: Britten Rutz scored 21 points points to lead the Lancers to a Dairyland victory. Ethan Sydow added nine for Immanuel, which moved to 5-0 in conference play.
Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 36: Brady Potaczek paved the way with 22 points as the Orioles earned a Western Cloverbelt victory. Anthony Candela added 11 for Stanley-Boyd, while Ryan Raether led Thorp with 14 points.
Colfax 60, Glenwood City 55: Four players scored in double figures as the Vikings rallied past the Hilltoppers. Drew Gibson led them all with 13 points, while Noah Heidorn added 12. Tanner Hoffman and Trystan Lenz scored 10 apiece for Colfax, which trailed by four at halftime. Gavin Janson connected on six 3-pointers for the Hilltoppers and finished with 20 points.
Elk Mound 43, Elmwood/Plum City 42: The Mounders rallied from a seven-point deficit to defeat the Wolves. Ryan Bohl led the way with 16 points for the Mounders, and Kaden Russo added eight. Luke Webb tallied a game-best 20 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21: Eighteen points from Jarod Falkner and 12 from Max Marten were more than enough to lift the Buffaloes past the Bulldogs. Evan Gray added 11 points for Mondovi, while Connor Sempf led Boyceville with 10.
Eleva-Strum 55, Alma Center Lincoln 37: Mitch Olson and Nick Higley teamed up to push the Cardinals past the Hornets. Olson tallied a game-high 20 points, and Higley scored 13. Jack Anderson led Lincoln with 13 points.
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 44: Logan Fedie led a balanced night for the Blackhawks, scoring 10 points in the victory. Dylan Karau and Cam Thompson added nine points apiece.
Girls basketball
Regis 77, Osseo-Fairchild 60: Makenna Rohrscheib had a career night, lighting up the scoreboard with 40 points to help the Ramblers upset the Western Cloverbelt-leading Thunder. Adrienne Morning and Ashley Chilson added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Regis. Eleice Dahl led Osseo-Fairchild with 21 points, and Lacey Frase chipped in with 15.
Eau Claire North 78, Chippewa Falls 65: Nadia Horn posted 20 points and Reanna Hutchinson added 14 as the Huskies picked up their 12th win of the season. Brya Smith chipped in with 11 points for North, while Chi-Hi’s Savannah Hinke led all scorers with 21.
Rice Lake 55, Eau Claire Memorial 53: Jordan Pagac made a pair of free throws in the final five seconds to give the Warriors a narrow victory. Memorial had a chance at the buzzer, but the Old Abes’ shot rattled out.
Jordan Roethel led Rice Lake with 11 points, while Lily Cayley and Brenna Lasher scored 12 apiece for Memorial.
McDonell 54, Altoona 36: Anna Geissler drilled six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 25 points, lifting the Macks over the Rails in Western Cloverbelt action. Lauryn Deetz added nine points for McDonell.
Mya Martenson led Altoona with 13 points.
Fall Creek 76, Stanley-Boyd 63: The Crickets got contributions from all over, while Mackensy Kolpien’s 22 points leading the way. Gianna Vollrath and Emily Madden added 18 and 17, respectively, as the Crickets gained ground in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Lily Hoel scored 28 points for Stanley-Boyd.
Bloomer 54, Cameron 49: The Blackhawks got 18 points from Abigail Iverson and 16 from Danielle Latz to rally past the Comets. Bloomer trailed by seven at halftime. Bella Seibel secured 14 rebounds for the Blackhawks.
Blair-Taylor 60, Melrose-Mindoro 43: The Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Large Dairyland Conference title behind 21 points from Abby Thompson. Lindsay Steien added 15.