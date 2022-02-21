Tyler Orr eclipsed 1,000 career points by scoring 32 in Rice Lake’s 85-51 victory over Somerset on Monday.
Orr needed 21 to hit the mark and did so by halftime. He’s the Warriors’ leading scorer this season.
Rice Lake made 13 3-pointers in the victory. Kole Klemme and Zach Orr scored 13 points and Alex Belongia added 11 for the Warriors. Rice Lake scored 51 points in the first half.
McDonell 64, Immanuel Lutheran 46: Three players did almost all of the damage for McDonell. Canan Huss and Joe Janus scored 22 points apiece and Eddie Mittermeyer was right behind with 18 of his own. The trio of Macks scorers couldn’t be stopped in a nonconference contest. McDonell got in front early and built a 19-point lead by halftime.
Andrew Lau scored a game-high 24 points for the Lancers. Vance Havemeier and Britten Rutz added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Thorp 54, Cadott 38: The Cardinals pulled away in the second half for a Western Cloverbelt victory. They held Cadott to 17 points after halftime while scoring 26 of their own.
Ryan Raether had 17 points for Thorp, leading all scorers. Aiden Rosemeyer followed with 16 points, and Brady Stewart scored 15.
Tegan Ritter led the Hornets with 11 points.
Clear Lake 68, Spring Valley 57: In a battle of postseason No. 1 seeds, the Warriors came out on top.
Clear Lake is a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and Spring Valley is a No. 1 in Division 4. The Cardinals got 16 points from Jameson Bauer and 13 from Tyler Bowman, but couldn’t knock off the Warriors. Clear Lake pulled away by outscoring Spring Valley 34-25 in the second half.
Durand 70, Arcadia 50: The Panthers won on the road in nonconference action. Statistics were not reported.