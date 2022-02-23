For the second straight week, a hot start helped the Superior boys hockey team knock off a higher-seeded foe from the Chippewa Valley.
The seventh-seeded Spartans scored twice in the first period and held off sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-3 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The victory came a little under a week after the Spartans did the same to second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.
Superior advances to take on top-seeded Hudson in Friday's sectional finals, with the winner headed to the state tournament.
Carter Pettit and Trevor Anderson struck in the first period to put Superior ahead 2-0 on Chippewa Falls. Jackson Hoem got the Cardinals on the board in the second period, but Carter Kalin restored the lead to two with a goal for the Spartans.
Chi-Hi again clawed to within one goal of the Spartans when Trevor Bowe scored on a power play early in the third period, but Superior had an answer. Lucas Williams scored just under six minutes into the frame to put Superior ahead 4-2.
Owen Krista struck for Chi-Hi midway through the period to close the gap to 4-3, but the Cardinals couldn't find an equalizer in the final eight-plus minutes.
Bridger Fixmer made 21 saves in net for Chippewa Falls. The Cardinals finished the season with a 13-10-1 record.
Rice Lake 4, Hayward 1: Adam Timm scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period to get the Warriors started, and they held on to advance to the Division 2 sectional finals.
Top-seeded Rice Lake will take on third-seeded Amery on Friday with a trip to state on the line.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Black River Falls 2: The top-seeded Blackhawks advanced to the Division 2 sectional finals. They'll square off with second-seeded Somerset on Saturday for the right to go to state.
Girls basketball playoffs
Regis 61, Whitehall 26: The Ramblers set up an all-Western Cloverbelt meeting in the Division 4 regional semifinals by knocking off the Norse. Ava Highman led all scorers with 18 points and Makenna Rohrscheib was close behind with 16 in Regis' win. The Ramblers will take on top-seeded Osseo-Fairchild in the next round.
Appleton West 66, Chippewa Falls 44: The Cardinals saw their season conclude in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. Ava Reuter scored 16 points and Brooklyn Sandvig added 15 for Chi-Hi.
McDonell 67, Prentice 27: The top-seeded Macks got off to a strong start in their quest to defend last season's sectional crown. Lauryn Deetz poured in 25 points and Emily Cooper scored 21 as McDonell moved on in the Division 5 bracket.
Cadott 65, Augusta 31: The Hornets are moving on in Division 4 following a hot start against the Beavers. Cadott posted 43 points in the first half and never looked back. Laken Ryan scored 17 points, and Emma Kowalczyk and Elly Eiler added 16 and 15, respectively. The sixth-seeded Hornets visit third-seeded Colfax in the regional semis.
Kennedy Korger scored 17 for Augusta.
Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30: The Orioles outscored the Blackhawks 41-15 in the second half to advance to the Division 4 regional semifinals. Teagen Becker led the way with 24 points, and Leslie Derks added 12 of her own. Stanley-Boyd takes on second-seeded Elk Mound in the next round.
Thorp 49, Flambeau 46 (OT): The 14th-seeded Cardinals scored an upset in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs, defeating the third-seeded Falcons. Thorp travels to take on No. 6 Gilman in the next round.
Immanuel Lutheran 56, Clayton 37: The ninth-seeded Lancers upended the eight-seeded hosts, riding 22 points from Riley Naumann. Sheridan Noeldner added 19 points as Immanuel advanced to the Division 5 regional semifinals, where it visits top-seeded McDonell.
Fall Creek 55, Spring Valley 15: The Crickets held the Cardinals to five first-half points and advanced to the Division 4 regional semis. Fall Creek visits fourth-seeded Durand on Friday.
Mondovi 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32: The 10th-seeded Buffaloes knocked off the seventh-seeded Wolves on the road, moving on to the Division 4 regional semifinals. Mondovi travels to take on the No. 2 seed, Neillsville, on Friday.
Osceola 60, Bloomer 38: The Blackhawks couldn't overcome a slow start in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. They scored 10 points in the first half, and Osceola pulled away after halftime. Brooklyn Sarauer and Abby Iverson had 11 points apiece for Bloomer.
Eleva-Strum 51, Independence 30: The Cardinals are into the Division 5 regional semifinals with help from a 19-point night by Jaden Bautch. Paige Hanner added 15 points in the win over the Indees. Eleva-Strum faces Alma Center Lincoln next.
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Greenwood 28: The Hornets got 21 points from Liza Cummings in a postseason-opening victory. Sadie Schmidt scored 13 for Lincoln. The Hornets host Eleva-Strum in the next round.
Blair-Taylor 73, Brookwood 31: The Wildcats cruised in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs. Lindsay Steien outscored Brookwood herself, posting 34 points, and added nine rebounds for good measure. Abby Thompson had a triple-double with 14 points, 11 steals and 10 assists.
Cameron 60, Boyceville 19: The Comets got past the Bulldogs in the first round of the Division 4 postseason. They'll take on fourth-seeded Unity next.
Barron 51, Amery 39: The Golden Bears got off to a winning start in Division 3. The seventh seed will take on second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville in the regional semis.
Shell Lake 80, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56: The 10th-seeded Bulldogs fell on the road to No. 7 Shell Lake in the first round of the Division 4 postseason.
Webster 42, Glenwood City 35: The eighth-seeded Hilltoppers couldn't hold off the ninth-seeded Tigers and saw their season end in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
Lake Holcombe 44, Owen-Withee 41: The fourth-seeded Chieftains held off the Blackhawks to advance in Division 5. They'll host fifth-seeded Clear Lake on Friday.
Hillsboro 70, Gilmanton 25: The Panthers saw their season come to an end in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs.