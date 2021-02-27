Blair-Taylor boys basketball came just short of forcing overtime for a chance at the Division 4 state tournament.
Kyle Steien was fouled with no time remaining on the clock and the Wildcats down 46-44 against Luther Saturday, but the stellar senior missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw chance to seal the Knights' victory.
Luther's Lyndon Byus put the Knights ahead with a basket with about 10 seconds remaining to hand the Wildcats only their second loss of the season.
Blair-Taylor's Steien and Alec Reismann tied for the game high with 14 points each, while Steien also had eight rebounds. Matt Waldera grabbed 11 boards.
Isaiah Loersch led Luther with 11 points.
Onalaska 49, Rice Lake 23: The Warriors took a five-point advantage on the top seed when Nick Schlampp hit a 3-pointer with seven and a half minutes left in the first half, but the Hilltoppers clamped down from there. Rice Lake was held to nine points the entire rest of the way as Onalaska sealed its first trip to the state tournament since 2013.
Onalaska ended the first half on a 14-0 run, with all the points in that span coming from Victor Desmond and Nick Odom, to take a 23-14 lead at the break. The Hilltoppers pulled away in the second half thanks to holding the Warriors to just three field goals in the final 18 minutes.
Nolan Rowe and Alex Belongia each scored six for Rice Lake. The Warriors were shooting for their first tournament appearance since 2015.
Gavin McGrath led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, while Victor Desmond had 11.
River Falls 53, De Pere 52: Zac Johnson hit a 3-pointers with about 10 seconds left to advance the top-seeded Wildcats to the Division 1 tournament. He carried the torch offensively for the team with 28 points on eight 3-pointers in addition to dishing out four assists.
Liam and JT Dougherty each scored eight points for the Wildcats, who are heading to state for the first time since 2005.
John Kinziger led De Pere with 15 points.