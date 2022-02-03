Two of the three teams locked in a tie atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference entered the gym on Thursday night in Elk Mound. Thanks to a late stand, Elk Mound narrowed the tie to two squads.
Stella Rhude made a layup with just over 15 seconds left and the Mounders denied Durand at the finish to secure a 43-42 win over the Panthers. The victory pushed Elk Mound to 9-1 in the conference while dropping Durand to 8-2. Elk Mound is now tied atop the league with Colfax, which is also 9-1.
Madison Sand made a 3-pointer to pull the Panthers within one with under four seconds left. Durand knocked the ball free on the ensuing inbound pass, but couldn’t control it in time to put up a shot for the win.
Ellie Schiszik and Olivia Schreiber paced Elk Mound with 10 points each. Sand and Madisyn Kilboten tied for the game high with 13 points apiece for Durand.
McDonell 61, Regis 39: Three players scored in double figures to help the Macks get past the Ramblers in the Western Cloverbelt. Marley Hughes led them all with 18 points, while Lauryn Deetz and Emily Cooper added 15 and 13, respectively.
Makenna Rohrscheib scored 13 for Regis and Ashley Chilson added 11.
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41: Jordan Roethel led the Warriors with 16 points, helping them earn a Big Rivers win. Eliana Sheplee added 13 of her own for Rice Lake, while Ella Peters had a game-best 17 for River Falls. Rice Lake led by 19 at halftime.
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52: Taylor Gunderson poured in 25 points and Madi Loonstra added 18 to boost the Thunder past the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action. Lacey Frase also reached double figures, scoring 12 for Osseo-Fairchild. Lily Hoel led the Orioles with 18 points.
Somerset 46, Altoona 40: The Spartans got past the Rails in Middle Border action. Statistics were unavailable.
Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25: The Crickets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals. Statistics were unavailable.
Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 28: Lindsay Steien outscored the Norse herself, putting 35 points on the board on her own. Abby Thompson added 16 points for the Wildcats.
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33: Gabby Heredia scored 16 points and Aiyana Eliason chipped in with 13 as the Hornets beat the Panthers. Lydia Evans’ 13 points led Gilmanton.
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43: Jaden Bautch scored 13 for the Cardinals and Paige Hanner added 11, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Pirates.
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41: Kennedy Korger scored 14 points for Augusta, but they couldn’t quite knock off the Mustangs.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 11, Black River Falls 3: Kennedy Gruhlke, Abby Karnitz and Brecken Anderson all scored two goals apiece in a clinical performance from the Stars. ECA scored 11 goals on 28 shots. Five other players also scored for the Stars.
Central Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0: The Sabers couldn’t get anything past Chloe Lemke. She made 18 saves for a shutout for the third-ranked Storm.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes got a pair of goals each from Jack Conner and Luke Lindsay to skate past the Mustangs. Tyler Starich, Cole Fisher, Brody Bernicke and Gabe Pankratz also scored for Memorial.
Eau Claire North 6, River Falls 0: Six different Huskies scored in a Big Rivers win over the Wildcats. Jalen Pascal, Gabe Bestul and Sam Feck put North ahead 3-0 in the first period. Hayden Bell, Ty Thompson and Carter Plante all added goals later in the game.
Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 1: Jack Bowe scored a pair of goals to help the Cardinals top the Tigers in Big Rivers play. Isaac Small and Ben Carlson also scored for Chi-Hi, and Bridger Fixmer made 24 saves in net.
Hayward 4, RAM 3 (OT): The Hurricanes outlasted RAM in the extra period. Evan Gustafson, Dallen Robinson and Evan Eckes all scored for RAM.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 48: Roscoe Rennock had 20 points and five rebounds to help the Huskies eke out a Big Rivers victory over the Cardinals. Henry Wilkinson added 16 points and five rebounds for North, while Jonah Hanson scored 10.
Keion Twyman led Chi-Hi with 21 points and six rebounds.
Menomonie 64, New Richmond 63: Noah Feddersen had 20 points to lead the Mustangs, and Reed Styer added 17 to the cause in a tight win over the Tigers. Menomonie led by seven late in the game and had to hold off a push from New Richmond, which got 22 points from CJ Campbell.