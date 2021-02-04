The Regis boys basketball team is hitting its stride as the season’s stretch run approaches.
In the latest installment of the Ramblers’ five-game win streak, Jeffrey Ritger hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Regis past Altoona 78-73 on Thursday.
JP Wolterstorff added 17 points for the Ramblers, who got back to .500 on the season at 7-7 and improved to 5-3 in the Western Cloverbelt. Alex Leis chipped in with 14 points.
Brayden Turk poured in a game-high 28 points to help keep the Rails in it. Teammates Evan Moss and Evan Peterson tallied 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Eau Claire North 66, Chippewa Falls 53: The Huskies avenged an earlier loss to the Cardinals behind the duo of Henry Wilkinson and Chad Kron. Wilkinson led all scorers with 19 points, and Kron was close behind with 18. Kron had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Chippewa Falls got 12 points and five rebounds from Jacob Walczak. Kansas Smith added 10 points. The Huskies held Chi-Hi to 33% from the field.
Eau Claire Memorial 88, Rice Lake 68: The Old Abes returned the favor after falling to the Warriors earlier this week. Will Boser led the way with 23 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and LJ Wells added 21 points to the cause. In all, four Old Abes reached double figures, with Tyler McBride (17 points) and Sam Klages (12 points) also getting in on the fun.
Tyler Orr scored a game-high 25 points for Rice Lake, and Ben Brodzinski added 13.
McDonell 63, Stanley-Boyd 48: Three Macks scored in double figures, led by Jake Siegenthaler’s 17 points, to defeat the Orioles. Dan Anderson contributed 12 points for McDonell, and Joey Janus was right behind with 11.
Carsen Hause’s 12 points led Stanley-Boyd.
Northwestern 90, Bloomer 49: The Blackhawks got 17 points from Connor Crane, but couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers. Domanyck Schwarzenberger added 10 points. Northwestern made 11 3-pointers in the win.
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Osceola 45: Dylan Karau knocked down five 3-pointers as part of a 19-point showing for the Blackhawks. Cam Thompson scored 13 in the win.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 51, River Falls 29: The Mustangs were well-rounded on offense in a straightforward Big Rivers victory. Six players scored five or more points, led by Mary Berg’s nine. Helen Chen scored eight. Menomonie didn’t allow any 3-pointers from the Wildcats.
Boyceville 54, Spring Valley 32: Hannah Dunn’s game-best 21 points lifted the Bulldogs past the Cardinals. Kady Grambow added 12 points for Boyceville, while Mara Ducklow scored 13 for Spring Valley.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 7, Team Seal 0: The Warriors got two goals each from Cole Fenske and Caleb Johnson to win their playoff opener. Jace Fitzgerald, Teagan Scheurer and Mason Roux also scored for Rice Lake.
The Warriors advance to take on Hayward in the Division 2 regional semifinals.