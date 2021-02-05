Brady Fixmer and Isaac Frenette each notched hat tricks as Chippewa Falls boys hockey rolled to an 8-0 victory against Wisconsin Rapids in the team's playoff opener.
Trevor Bowe also tallied a pair of goals for second-seeded Chi-Hi, which moves on to play third-seeded Stevens Point in the third round of the Sectional 1 bracket. Carsten Reeg had three assists, while Drake Bowe, Ben Carlson and Jack Bowe each had a pair of points.
Bridger Fixmer, making his first appearance since Dec. 30 due to injury, made 10 saves to earn the shutout.
RAM 5, West Salem 4: Brendan Bresina scored twice and Evan Gustafson had a goal and two assists in RAM's upset of the No. 4 seed in Division 2's Sectional 3. The program advances to play top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.
Also finding the back of the net were Drew Goettl and Jackson Jones. Alex Erickson made 41 saves in net.
Hudson 12, D.C. Everest 0: The top-seeded Raiders took care of business to advance to a meeting with Eau Claire Memorial.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Hayward 0: Caroline O'Dell made 16 saves to earn the shutout, while the Sabers got goals from Paige Steinmetz, Emelia Bergh, Joey Schemenauer and Madelyn Hebert to advance in the first round of the playoffs. The win is the program's first in the postseason since the 2013-14 season.
CFM will meet Western Wisconsin Tuesday with a shot in the sectional finals on the line.
Boys swimming & diving
Division 2 state meet: Rice Lake's Joe Kroeger took fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.68, earning him the top finish from local competitors on the first day of competition.
Kroeger also finished in fifth in the 100 butterfly. Menomonie's Austin Gjestson snagged 11th in the same event.
Fellow Warrior Isaiah Miller took sixth in the diving portion of the event, with Menomonie's Dylan Norby finishing right behind him. Menomonie's Dylan Foslid ranked 14th.
Menomonie's Kevin Leach finished 11th in the 500 freestyle, while Rice Lake's 400 freestyle relay team (Adam Anderegg, Miller, Matt Shoenfuss, Kroeger) took 14th and Menomonie's 200 freestyle relay team (Kaleb Kazmarek, Gjestson, Christian Bilse, Leach) slotted in at 15th.
Boys basketball
Regis 79, Stanley-Boyd 63: The Ramblers pushed their win streak to six games backed by a pair of 30-point performances. Kendon Krogman led the group with 31 points, while JP Wolterstorff scored 30 and hit five 5 3-pointers. Regis has swiftly gone from 0-3 to 6-3 in Western Cloverbelt play.
Brady Potoczek and Spencer Booth each scored 16 for the Orioles.
Elk Mound 54, Glenwood City 44: Kaden Russo paved the way with 21 points as Elk Mound moved to 9-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix. Ryan Bohl added 11 and a pair of 3-pointers for the Mounders, who pulled away in the second half after entering the break tied at 28.
Brandyn Hallquist scored 18 for the Hilltoppers, while all 12 of his teammate Gavin Janson's points came on deep shots.
Mondovi 82, Colfax 37: Evan Gray scored 19, one of four Buffaloes in double figures, in a dominant showing by Mondovi. Rounding out the bunch were Jarod Falkner (15), J.T. Parr (11) and Wyatt Falkner (10).
Mondovi got out to a 58-13 lead at the break. Tristan Lenz paced the Vikings with 10 points.
Durand 58, Boyceville 26: Gunnar Hurlburt scored 14 points, while Blaine Bauer had 11 and Caden Berger 10 in the Panthers' clear victory. Durand held the Bulldogs to seven first half points.
Connor Sempf accounted for most of Boyceville's production, notching 15 points.
Eleva-Strum 78, Independence 39: Nick Higley scored 21 and Ethan Karlstad had 19 for the Cardinals, who moved to 5-3 in the Dairyland. Christian Killian scored 15 for Independence.
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 50: Dylan Karau scored 23 points as the Blackhawks dug themselves out of a nine-point halftime hole. He and Cam Thompson each hit twice from deep, with Thompson finishing with 10 points overall.
Lake Holcombe 77, Cornell 38: Kaden Crank scored 27 as the Chieftains rolled to a Lakeland triumph. Will Kliegle added 12, the only other Lake Holcombe player in double digits.
Dylan Bowe scored 10 for Cornell.
Girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Fall Creek 37: The Thunder got back on track, snapping a two-game losing streak in a battle of the Western Cloverbelt's top two teams.
Eleice Dahl scored 13 points for Osseo-Fairchild, while teammate Brooke McCune added 11. Emily Madden led the Crickets with 11 points.
Osseo-Fairchild moves to 9-2 in the conference, with its Western Cloverbelt slate now finished. Fall Creek sits a game back in the loss column, while McDonell also has two losses at 6-2 but can't catch the Thunder when it comes to victories due to canceled games.
Blair-Taylor 86, Eleva-Strum 46: The Wildcats earned sole possession of the Dairyland Large conference title, securing back-to-back conference crowns for the program. Blair-Taylor finished first in the Small Dairyland last season.
Lindsay Steien scored 23 points, while Abby Thompson had 19 and Chloe Wagner 14 in the clinching victory. Madison Schultz led the Cardinals with 17 points.
Regis 60, Cadott 58: Makenna Rohrscheib and Katie Andrews each scored 15 to help the Ramblers move above .500 in Western Cloverbelt play and overcome a monster performance from Cadott's Laken Ryan.
Ryan scored all 21 of her points on seven 3-point makes, tying her teammate Lauren Goettl for the game high in points. It wasn't enough, as the Ramblers narrowly escaped.
Ava Highman and Ashley Chilson each added 11 for Regis.
Menomonie 57, Chippewa Falls 36: Sammy Jacobsen had 10 points and Helen Chen followed closely behind with nine in the Mustangs' sixth Big Rivers victory of the season.
Savannah Hinke led the Cardinals with 16 points.
Stanley-Boyd 32, Altoona 30: The Orioles pulled off a tight Western Cloverbelt victory backed by eight points from Hannah Hause and seven points each from Emily Brenner and Teagen Becker.
Averie Varsho led Altoona with nine points.
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41: The Warriors moved to 8-4 in the Big Rivers thanks largely to a 20-point performance from Brynn Olson. Jordan Roethel added 13 points to the cause.
Taylor Karsten notched 10 to pace River Falls.
Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Augusta 36: Kennedy Schroeder led the Beavers with 10 points.
Northwestern 68, Bloomer 55: Danielle Laiz scored 17, but it wasn't enough to best a Northwestern team which currently sits second in the Heart O' North. Leah Score added 14 and Abby Iverson accounted for 11 for the Blackhawks.
Northwestern's Brynn Erickson led all scorers with 19 points.