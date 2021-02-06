Eau Claire Alliance's Ryan Biwer finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100 freestyle at the Division 1 state swimming & diving meet Saturday in Waukesha, earning the top local finishes of the day.
Biwer finished the 50 freestyle in 20.91 and the 100 in 46.67. He was also a part of two relays, placing eighth in the 200 medly relay alongside Harry Chumas, Josh Krause and Tristan Vieth and ninth in the 200 freestyle relay alongside Briggs Reinke, Chumas and Vieth.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell's Cooper Porzondek set two school records at the event, finishing 13th in the 100 freestyle with a 21.62 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a 58.88.
Rounding out local finishers at Waukesha South were Eau Claire Alliance's Vieth, who took 10th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 100 breaststroke, and Chumas, who finished 24th in the 100 backstroke.
Wrestling sectionals
Division 1 at Wausau East: Menomonie's Girard Jones was the lone local to punch his ticket in Division 1, claiming a sectional title at 285.
Division 2 at Neillsville: Baldwin-Woodville's Colton Hush (106) and Blaine Guthrie (182), Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner (132) and Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka (152) all claimed sectional championships.
Also earning a trip to state were Rice Lake's Carter Schulz (3rd in 106), Baldwin-Woodville's Hunter Bonte (3rd in 120), Sam Crowley (2nd in 160) and Max Ramberg (2nd in 220), Regis/Altoona's Chase Kostka (3rd in 126) and Caden Weber (3rd in 182), Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer (2nd in 152) and Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Luke Fischer (3rd in 220).
Division 3 at St. Croix Falls: It was a strong showing for the locals, as Glenwood City's Ian Radintz (106), Spring Valley/Elmwood's Kaleb Casey (113), Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag (120) and Gavin Tegels (220), Cameron's Tanner Gerber (126) and Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen (160) and Trett Joles (195) all won sectional titles.
Also heading to state are Cumberland's Dawson Johnson (2nd in 106), Bryce Baldwin (3rd in 120) and Milan Monchilovich (2nd in 220), Cameron's Kayne Johnson (2nd in 113) and Tommy Quinn (3rd in 152), Ladysmith's Clayton Roscoe (2nd in 120), Derick Vollendorf (2nd in 126) and Wade Stanger (2nd in 285), Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag (3rd in 138), Tristan Drier (2nd in 145), Nelson Wahl (2nd in 160) and Dawson Webster (3rd in 182), Boyceville's Ira Bialzik (3rd in 145) and Keegan Plemon (3rd in 285) and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Brayden Wolf (2nd in 170) and Paul Schwebach (3rd in 195).
Division 3 at Mineral Point: Blair-Taylor's Chris Rogstad claimed a sectional title in 285, while Whitehall's Wylie Dunn (2nd in 285) and Independence/Gilmanton's Gavin Bragger (3rd in 195) will also compete at state.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to state in Division 2 and 3, while the top two finishers advanced in D1.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 68, Menomonie 61: The Mustangs led by two at half, but 11 second half points from Jacob Walczak and 10 from Joe Reuter helped the Cardinals secure a sixth Big Rivers victory of the season.
Monarski led all Chi-Hi players with 20 points, while Reuter finished with 19 and Walczak 14. Logan Hollister was a major force in Menomonie sticking with a defending conference champs, scoring 23 points. Brock Thornton added 19 for the Mustangs.
River Falls 70, Rice Lake 49: Nick Schlampp hit eight of his 13 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 24 points, but it wasn't enough against the Big Rivers-leading Wildcats. Four River Falls players scored in double digits, led by Zac Johnson with 20 points, to push the Wildcats to 8-2 in conference play.
Chris Chapin was close behind Johnson with 17 points for the victors.
Durand 70, Glenwood City 46: Caden Berger notched 18 points Joey Biesterveld scored 16 as Durand moved to 6-4 in Dunn-St. Croix action. Gunnar Hurlburt also had 10 in the victory.
Mitchell Bliese led Glenwood City with 13 points.
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Augusta 80: Garrett Koxlien scored 27 points and Brice Shimon added 17 as the Thunder earned a nonconference victory. Their performances helped make up for a 28-point effort from Augusta's Dalton Robinson, who also hit six of the Beavers' 13 3-pointers.
Ethan Wathke notched 14 and Brody Seefeldt accounted for 12 to round out Osseo-Fairchild's double-digit scorers. Aiden Anderson also had 14 for the Beavers.
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 34: Kyle Steien scored 16 and Matt Waldera was close behind with 15 as the Wildcats moved to 18-1.
Cumberland 51, Barron 27: Jack Martens scored 16 and Josh Martens added 14 as the Beavers moved to 10-5, both overall and in the Heart O' North.
Carter LaLiberty scored most of the Golden Bears points, accounting for 18.
Baldwin-Woodville 57, Prescott 54: Dylan Karau and Keegan Ofstie each scored 15 as the Blackhawks clawed back from a five-point halftime hole. Eli Coenen added 11 points to help the team move to 7-5 in the Middle Border.
St Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42: Dalton Cook and Connor Crane each scored 11 for the Blackhawks, with Cook also hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
Colfax 46, Durand 36: The Vikings earned an outright Dunn-St. Croix title, halting Durand's attempt to earn a share of the conference crown in the final regular season game of the season for both teams.
McKenna Shipman scored 14 points and Madison Barstad added 11 for Colfax, which expanded a 25-17 lead in the second half by holding the Panthers without a point until there was 9:04 remaining in regulation. The Vikings led for most of the contest, with Durand's only advantage coming at 4-2.
Leah Sabelko scored 11 for Durand, which finished 11-3 in the DSC to Colfax's 13-1.
Eau Claire Memorial 57, Superior 49: Anna Hoitomt scored 13 points and Halle Ross had 12 as the Old Abes wrapped up the regular season with a nonconference win. Tessa Hazelton added 10 for Memorial, which finishes 7-11 overall.
Immanuel Lutheran 60, Alma/Pepin 35: The Lancers got all their production from three players: Emma Miller, Sheridan Noeldner and Riley Naumann. Noeldner set a career high with 29 points, while Naumann scored 20 and grabbed 15 boards.
Miller notched 11 points to round out the bunch. Immanuel moved to 4-8 in the Dairyland with the victory.
Fall Creek 71, Cadott 32: Katie Kent and Tori Martin each scored 15 in the Crickets' eighth Cloverbelt victory of the year. Mackensy Kolpien added 11.
Elly Eiler and Lauren Goettl each notched 11 for the Hornets.
Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 35: Maddy Olson scored 11 for the Cardinals in a nonconference defeat.
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Whitehall 35: Norah Youngbauer paced the Norse with nine points.
Gynmastics
Marshfield Triangular: Rice Lake took third with a score of 117.000 in a battle with Marshfield and Waupun. Marshfield won on its home turf with a score of 132.375.