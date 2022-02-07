Elmwood/Plum City senior Luke Webb scored 21 points, surpassing the 1,000-point benchmark for his career, as the Wolves defeated Independence 72-31 on Monday in Plum City.
Webb’s career total now sits at 1,005 points. He added seven rebounds and six assists in a well-rounded showing against the Indees.
Dayne Whipple and Jarrod Pelzel scored 10 points each for Elmwood/Plum City, and Christian Martin added nine.
Ben Pyka’s 14 points led Independence.
Baldwin-Woodville 60, St. Croix Central 49: Blackhawks coach Scott Benoy recorded his 300th career victory as Baldwin-Woodville took over sole possession of second place in the Middle Border.
Keegan Ofstie and Eli Coenen scored 10 points apiece for the Blackhawks, who broke a tie for second in the conference with the Panthers.
Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74: Devon McCune poured in 28 points, leading the Norse past the Crickets in a close nonconference meeting. Brayden Lisowski added 15 points for Whitehall, which trailed by four at halftime.
The Norse overcame 26 points from Fall Creek’s Bo Vollrath. Cameron Martzke and Leo Hagberg scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Crickets.
Spring Valley 73, Immanuel Lutheran 36: The Cardinals caught fire from deep, connecting on 14 3-pointers in a win over the Lancers. Tyler Bowman made six of them to finish with 18 points. Connor Ducklow had a game-high 26 points for Spring Valley, while Britten Rutz led Immanuel with 15.
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Eleva-Strum 45: Ethan Wathke scored 13 points and Jack Steinke added 11 of his own as the Thunder got past the Cardinals. Ten different players scored for Osseo-Fairchild, with nine tallying at least five points.
Carter Gunderson’s 18 points led Eleva-Strum.
Thorp 53, Colfax 44: Aiden Rosemeyer posted 18 points, powering the Cardinals past the Vikings in a nonconference affair. Brady Stewart chipped in with eight points.
Elijah Entzminger had the game high, scoring 19 points for Colfax.
Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45: The Panthers ran past the Pirates in nonconference action. Statistics were not reported.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 57, New Richmond 44: The Old Abes stayed hot, winning for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Tessa Hazelton led all scorers with 19 points for Memorial, and Brenna Lasher added 12. Lasher made four 3-pointers.
Menomonie 66, Medford 33: The Mustangs doubled up the Red Raiders on the road. Statistics were not reported.