Tuesday’s meeting between the Chippewa Falls and D.C. Everest boys basketball teams featured a bit of everything. Scoring was certainly not an exception.
Mason Monarski drilled nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 39 points, helping the Cardinals outduel the Evergreens 92-84 at Chi-Hi. The Cardinals overcame a 57-point showing from D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall.
The contest featured 28 3-pointers, with Monarski and Hall matching each other blow for blow at times. The Cardinals built a 12-point halftime lead and were able to hold on for the victory.
Monarski added seven rebounds to his stat line. Keion Twyman had 12 points and seven assists for Chi-Hi.
Monarski’s 39 points rank highly on the Chippewa Falls all-time list for a single game. The school record is 52, and two are tied for second with 44-point games.
Marshfield 36, Eau Claire North 35: The Huskies came up just short against the Tigers. Statistics were not reported.
Onalaska 43, Menomonie 36: Noah Feddersen accounted for half of the Mustangs’ points with 18, but they couldn’t knock off the Hilltoppers on the road. Trey Mensing chipped in with eight points for Menomonie.
Bloomer 54, Cadott 17: Domanyck Schwarzenberger highlighted a balanced effort for the Blackhawks, scoring 10 points. Nine different players scored for Bloomer.
Elk Mound 60, Ellsworth 56: The Mounders overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Panthers. Kaden Russo powered the charge with 29 points, and Cale Knutson added 11.
Girls basketball
Regis 45, Stanley-Boyd 44: Makenna Rohrscheib made the game-winning free throw with seven seconds remaining, giving the Ramblers a thrilling win over the Orioles. She finished with 22 points, leading all scorers. Lily Hoel scored 17 for Stanley-Boyd.
Altoona 44, Baldwin-Woodville 38: The Rails held off the Blackhawks for a Middle Border victory. Alyssa Wirth scored 13 to lead Altoona and Josie Rondestvedt followed with 11 of her own. Anna Jordt posted the game high, scoring 17 for Baldwin-Woodville.
McDonell 50, Bloomer 31: Lauryn Deetz’s 18 points paced the Macks past the Blackhawks. Emily Cooper was close behind with 14 points for McDonell. Danielle Latz scored 10 for Bloomer.
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33: Madi Loonstra and Lacey Frase guided the Thunder past the Cardinals in Western Cloverbelt play. Loonstra tied for the game high with 18 points, and Frase was right behind with 16 of her own. Brianna Horn had 18 points for Thorp.
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42: Katie Kent had 11 points and Tori Marten added nine of her own as the Crickets got past the Hornets in conference action. Laken Ryan scored 11 for Cadott.
Rice Lake 50, Barron 39: Brynn Olson scored 14 points as the Warriors pulled away in non-conference play. Jordan Roethel added 10 points for Rice Lake.
Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38: McKenna Shipman poured in a career-best 27 points in the Vikings’ Dunn-St. Croix victory. She had 19 points by halftime. Jazzy Best added 14 points for Colfax, while Mara Ducklow scored 19 for Spring Valley.
Durand 65, Elmwood/Plum City 39: Sixteen points from Madisyn Kilboten and 13 more from Emma Hoyt helped the Panthers overcome the Wolves. Durand pulled away in the first half, building a 20-point lead by halftime. Maggie Glaus scored 24 to lead Elmwood/Plum City.
Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 32: Four Buffaloes scored in double figures in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Hilltoppers. Morgan Clark and Cassie Thompson tied for the lead with 13 points each. Katherine Thompson added 11, and Josie Hulke scored 10.
Blair-Taylor 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 58: The Wildcats won a key Dairyland game, remaining unbeaten in league play to take control in the conference title race. Lindsay Steien led the way with 24 points and Abby Thompson chipped in with 20.
Independence 45, Pepin/Alma 36: Averie Pronschinske posted 19 points and Amiah Ives contributed 13 as the Indees beat the Eagles. Callie Zastrow added 11 for Independence.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 1: Connor Byrne scored a hat trick across the first two periods to give the Old Abes a Big Rivers victory. Peyton Platter added a goal and three assists, and Luke Lindsay had three assists too. Ezra Lindstrom scored for Chi-Hi.
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 1: Gabe Bestul scored in the first minute to give the Huskies an early lead, but the top-ranked Raiders scored five unanswered to pull away.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, St. Croix Valley 2: The Sabers raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back in a Big Rivers triumph. Brianna Buonincontro scored twice for CFM, and four other players got on the score sheet.
Western Wisconsin 8, Eau Claire Area 3: The Stars mustered some firepower on offense, but couldn’t keep up with their highly-ranked foe.