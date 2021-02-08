Regis boys basketball’s JP Wolterstorff put up a second straight 30-point performance on Monday, scoring 32 while hitting five times from deep in the Ramblers’ 84-71 Western Cloverbelt victory against Osseo-Fairchild.
Kendon Krogman added 21 for the red-hot Ramblers, who have now won seven straight and six since returning from a two-week break on Jan. 28. They close out the regular season with games at Cadott and Stanley-Boyd, two programs Regis defeated as part of this run.
Garrett Koxlien scored 20 points and Brice Shimon added 16 for the Thunder to help keep it close, but Regis expanded on a six-point halftime lead with a strong final frame.
Altoona 44, McDonell 41: The Rails prevailed in a rivalry clash that was close throughout. Evan Moss led the way with 20 points, while Marsten Salsbury hit twice from deep for eight.
Jake Siegenthaler paced the Macks with 15 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 45, Alma Center Lincoln 23: The Lancers came to life in the second half, breaking a 14-14 tie while doubling their production from the first 18 minutes. Ryan Zimmerman scored 16 for Immanuel, still undefeated at 6-0 in the Dairyland.
Bloomer 46, Cumberland 31: The Blackhawks’ defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Beavers to 12 points to pull away. Connor Crane led a balanced effort on the other end, scoring 10 points. Charles Herrick had nine and Domanyck Schwarzenberger totaled eight.
Jack Martens had 13 for Cumberland, which fell to 10-5 in the Heart O’North. Bloomer improved to 6-7.
Spring Valley 74, Colfax 34: Tyler Bowman scored 16 points and Elijah DuMond added 14 as the Cardinals stayed a game up on Elk Mound for the top spot in the Dunn-St. Croix. Connor Ducklow also had 11 for Spring Valley, which nearly doubled its halftime lead with a strong second half.
Drew Gibson topped Colfax with eight points.
Durand 67, Elmwood/Plum City 53: Gunnar Hurlburt hit four times from deep, helping him secure a game-high 18 points in the Panthers’ seventh Dunn-St. Croix victory. Joey Biesterveld added 15 and Dawson Kurth had 12 in Durand’s third straight win.
Luke Webb notched 13 points for the Wolves, while Basil Gilles finished with 12.
Elk Mound 80, Boyceville 25: Ryan Bohl, Ryan Bartig and Ben Heath each hit three times from deep, leading the way as Elk Mound made 13 3-pointers while holding the Bulldogs to none.
Heath scored a game-high 17 points, while Kaden Russo had 13 and Bohl, Bartig and Nate Lew accounted for 11 each. The Mounders moved to 10-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix with the victory.
Connor Sempf led Boyceville with 15 points.
Blair-Taylor 84, Augusta 57: The Wildcats’ stars flexed their muscles, with Kyle Steien scoring 30 and Matt Waldera putting up 25 to move Blair-Taylor to 19-1 overall.
Brennan King scored 15 for the Beavers.
Whitehall 57, Eleva-Strum 55: Devon McCune scored 13 points and Luke Beighley added 12 to help the Norse pull off a tight Dairyland win. Nick Higley’s 21 was nearly enough to help Eleva-Strum earn a road triumph.
Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54: The Chieftains scored 42 second half points, but it wasn’t enough to pull off a comeback win. Kaden Crank scored a team-high 18 points, while Brock Flater scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Gilmanton 54, Independence 47: Jarin Rud scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to victory. He edged Independence’s Chris Killian, who finished with 16, for the game high.
Mondovi 50, Glenwood City 48: The Buffaloes pulled off a close win in the Dunn-St. Croix to move to 8-4 in conference play.
Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59: The Crickets moved to 10-1 in the Western Cloverbelt. Statistics were not reported.