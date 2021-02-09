For the third time in the last five years, the Chippewa Falls boys hockey team will play for a spot at the state tournament.
The Cardinals got a hat trick from Isaac Frenette and two goals from Ben Carlson as part of a 6-4 win over Stevens Point in Tuesday’s Division 1 sectional semifinals.
Second-seeded Chippewa Falls now returns to the sectional finals, where it won last year to punch a ticket to state. The Cardinals will take on Hudson on Saturday in Wausau for the right to return to the state tournament.
Chippewa Falls had to rally on Tuesday to get there. After leading 3-2 early in the third period, the third-seeded Panthers scored twice to stake a 4-3 lead. But Carlson knotted things up shortly after, and Frenette later scored a short-handed goal to re-establish Chi-Hi’s lead.
Frenette iced the game away with an empty-net goal in the closing moments.
Bridger Fixmer made 24 saves in net for the Cardinals.
RAM 7, Baldwin-Woodville 6 (OT): Evan Gustafson sent RAM into the Division 2 sectional finals, scoring the game-winner in overtime to complete the upset of the top-seeded Blackhawks.
The goal completed a hat trick for Gustafson, and fifth-seeded RAM also got two goals from Drew Goettl. Bennett Seelen and Zachary Howell both got on the scoresheet as well. Peyton Mayer tallied four assists and Alex Erickson made 51 saves in net.
RAM returns to the sectional finals for the first time since 2013. It will face Somerset this weekend in Baldwin with a trip to state on the line.
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Easton Tok scored the lone goal for the Old Abes, assisted by Joe Kelly, as Memorial’s season came to an end in the Division 1 sectional semifinals.
The Raiders pulled away with three goals in the second period after Tok had scored to tie it up at 1-1.
Hudson will face Chippewa Falls for a trip to state in the sectional finals.
Rice Lake 3, Hayward 1: Cole Fenske, Bryce Brettingen and Tristan Scheurer all scored as the top-seeded Warriors returned to the Division 2 sectional finals for the second straight year.
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Rice Lake scored three unanswered goals to seal the victory. Griffin Van Gilder made 31 saves for the Warriors.
Somerset 6, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs got a goal from Brigs Richartz, but saw their season come to an end in the Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Thomas Isenberger made 40 saves in net.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 3, Black River Falls 1: Kami Krumenauer scored a pair of goals and Ryele Pyykola added another as the Stars punched their ticket to the Division 1 sectional finals for the fourth season in a row.
Black River Falls opened the scoring in the first period, but ECA kept the scoresheet clean afterward. Krumenauer tied things later in the first period and Pyykola gave the Stars the lead in the second.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Western Wisconsin 1: The fourth-seeded Sabers upset the top-seeded Stars behind goals from Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Bounincontro and Kendall Rudiger. The victory advances the Sabers to the sectional finals for the first time since the program reached that point in 2008 as Chippewa Falls/McDonell.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored three consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0 to take a lead it wouldn’t lose. Steinmetz tied things up late in the first period before Buonincontro put the Sabers ahead in the second. Rudiger added a needed insurance goal in the third.
Caroline O’Dell made 32 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. The Stars were ranked No. 2 in the state.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47: Lily Cayley hit a 3-pointer with about a minute left to push the Abes ahead 48-47, and a late Tessa Hazelton steal helped seal an upset for Memorial. That earned the team a third shot at Eau Claire North in the next round of the postseason.
Ella Tangley led the charge by scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Hazelton had 11.
Durand 76, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40: The third-seeded Panthers got 19 points from Madisyn Kilboten and 18 from Leah Sabelko to move on in the Division 3 bracket. McKenna Hurlburt added 13 points for the Panthers, who will travel to second-seeded Prescott in the regional semifinals.
Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50: The Beavers rode 19 points by Kennedy Korger and 13 from Phoenyx Knuth into the Division 4 regional semifinals. Spring Valley got 17 points from Mara Ducklow in defeat.
Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43: The Cardinals earned their first win of the season at an opportune time, earning a postseason upset of a Big Rivers. They advance to meet fellow BRC member Hudson Friday.
Brooklyn Sandvig paced the Cardinals with 16 while Savannah Hinke had 12.
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eleva-Strum 35: Maggie Glaus caught fire for the Wolves, scoring a game-high 27 points in the team’s playoff opener. Hannah Forster chipped in with 13 points as the Wolves advanced to the Division 4 regional semis. Paige Hanner scored 12 to lead the Cardinals.
Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30: Lydia Evans accounted for half of the Panthers’ scoring, pouring in 20 points in a first-round playoff matchup in Division 5.
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45: Brooke Lechleitner scored 19, Emma Lechleitner added 14 and Karly Kirkman had 10 for the Chieftains. Flambeau is next for the team after the Falcons defeated Cornell 53-33.
Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27: The Hilltoppers will next play second-seeded Webster. Statistics were not reported.
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55: The Buffaloes were eliminated in a close contest in D3. Arcadia advances to play top-seeded Aquinas. Statistics were not reported.
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42: The Pirates will face No. 1 Clear Lake in the next round in D4. Statistics were not reported.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28: The Bulldogs rolled in their postseason debut and will next see No. 1 Phillips. Statistics were not reported.
Marathon 54, Thorp 22: The Cardinals saw their season end in the first round of the D4 playoffs. Cadott will host Marathon Friday.
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35: McDonell will battle Gilman in the second round.
Forfeits: Spooner forfeited to Cumberland and Elk Mound forfeited to St. Croix Central in D3.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 79, Superior 45: The Huskies had no trouble in nonconference play with four players scoring in double figures. Henry Wilkinson led them all with 23 points, while Chad Kron and Roscoe Rennock added 17 and 16 points, respectively. Kron had a double-double, also pulling down 12 rebounds.
Kyle Greenlund chipped in with 10 points for North, and Wilkinson had eight rebounds.
River Falls 104, Chippewa Falls 71: The Big Rivers champion Wildcats continued their strong showing in the conference. Four players scored in double figures as they hit triple digits on the scoreboard. Zac Johnson scored 27 points and JT Dougherty was close behind with 26 as River Falls made 18 3-pointers.
Joe Reuter led all scorers with 32 points for the Cardinals, and Jacob Walczak added 19 of his own.
Immanuel Lutheran 62, Alma/Pepin 35: Ryan Zimmerman’s 23 points pushed him past 1,000 for his career as a Lancer. He needed 17 to pass the benchmark heading into the contest.
Britten Rutz added 11 points as Immanuel Lutheran earned an 11th win.
McDonell 73, Osseo-Fairchild 60: Logan Hughes tallied 25 points to lead the Macks, and Jake Siegenthaler chipped in with 17 of his own for a Western Cloverbelt victory. Garrett Koxlien scored a game-best 29 for the Thunder.