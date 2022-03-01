Luke Webb recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Elmwood/Plum City boys basketball team won its playoff opener over Cadott 81-52 on Tuesday.
Webb added five blocks for good measure as the Wolves moved on in Division 4. The fifth seed in their sectional, they’ll head to Whitehall to take on the fourth-seeded Norse on Friday.
Jarrod Pelzel added 15 points and Dayne Whipple was close behind with 14 for the Wolves. Tegan Ritter scored 19 points for Cadott, and Jordan Peters added 13.
Menomonie 56, Sparta 42: Noah Feddersen scored a game-best 20 points and Reed Styer added 17 for the Mustangs, who advanced in the Division 2 bracket. Sixth-seeded Menomonie will visit third-seeded Onalaska in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Menomonie pulled away in the second half to defeat the Spartans. The Mustangs outscored Sparta 27-18 after halftime.
Mondovi 57, Colfax 45: The seventh-seeded Buffaloes knocked off the 10th-seeded Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix meeting in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs. Jarod Falkner paced Mondovi with 25 points and Maddex Larson chipped in with 13. Ryan Albricht led Colfax with 11 points.
Mondovi will face second-seeded Durand in Friday’s regional semifinals.
McDonell 69, Prairie Farm 24: The Macks had a dominant second half, outscoring the Panthers 43-9 after halftime to advance in the Division 5 bracket. Eddie Mittermeyer got hot from long range, knocking down six 3-pointers to finish with 26 points for McDonell. Canan Huss added 12 points for the Macks.
Eighth-seeded McDonell will visit top-seeded Clear Lake next.
Westby 71, Altoona 63: The Rails’ season came to an end despite a Herculean effort by Evan Peterson. He nailed nine 3-pointers and scored 34 points, but Altoona came up a bit short. Keaton Camastral and Ben Kuenkel added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Shell Lake 58: The eighth-seeded Bulldogs’ win came right down to the buzzer. Statistics were not reported. They’ll take on top-seeded Ladysmith in the regional semifinals next.
Immanuel Lutheran 53, Thorp 45: The Lancers, seeded sixth, held off the 11th-seeded Cardinals in the Division 5 regional quarterfinals. Andrew Lau had 15 points to lead the charge, and Britten Rutz added 12. Ryan Raether led all scorers with 18 for Thorp.
The Lancers led by 11 at half, but Thorp got within three in the second half. Immanuel visits third-seeded Flambeau in the next round on Friday.
Bloomer 49, Amery 28: The fifth-seeded Blackhawks stymied Amery to advance in the Division 3 bracket. Evan Rogge, Connor Crane and Cael Iverson all scored 10 points in a balanced Bloomer attack.
Bloomer will travel to fourth-seeded St. Croix Central on Friday.
Neillsville 77, Osseo-Fairchild 44: The Thunder saw their season end at the hand of the Warriors. Sixth-seeded Neillsville takes on third-seeded Fall Creek, the Western Cloverbelt champion, in the D4 regional semis.
Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37: The second-seeded Wildcats cruised in their playoff opener, riding 19 points from Cain Fremstad. Ben Pyka and Tyler Kingsbury scored 11 each for the Indees.
Royall 55, Eleva-Strum 40: The Cardinals were knocked out of the Division 5 bracket at the hands of the No. 3 seed.
Cumberland 54, Glenwood City 40: The seventh-seeded Beavers knocked off the Hilltoppers to reach the Division 4 regional semis. They travel to No. 2 Cameron on Friday.
Chequamegon 62, Boyceville 41: The Bulldogs’ season concluded with a defeat in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs. Statistics were not reported.
Loyal 48, Gilmanton 42: The Panthers fell in a close one to the Greyhounds, ending their season in the Division 5 regional quarterfinals.