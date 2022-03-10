To reach the state tournament, the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team knew it would likely need to slay some giants. The Old Abes took one down on Thursday in Wausau, and moved to the brink of a state trip as a result.
The second-seeded Old Abes held off third-seeded Appleton East 69-64 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal at Wausau West, returning to the sectional finals for the first time since 2003. Memorial, ranked fourth in the state in the final Division 1 coaches poll of the season, used late free throws to sink the fifth-ranked team.
“This game was a treat for any high school basketball fan, because there were collegiate players all over the floor tonight,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said on 98.7 The Fan’s post-game show.
Now there’s only one hurdle left, but it’s a big one. The Old Abes face top-seeded and top-ranked Neenah in the sectional finals on Saturday at D.C. Everest for the right to go to Madison. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
“(Neenah) coach (Lee) Rabas does a great job. His guys are highly prepared,” Brieske said on 98.7 The Fan. “They lost one of their best players at the beginning of the year and they’re still the No. 1 ranked team in the state, so that tells you how deep they are. We know we’re going to have to find our best effort, but we believe as a family and a team that we can get the job done.”
LJ Wells led the Old Abes with 19 points against the Patriots. Memorial held a slim lead for much of the second half and added some extra cushion toward the tail end. It forced Appleton East to foul to extend the game, and the Old Abes made enough free throws to keep their season alive.
Memorial will take on a 26-1 Rockets team on Saturday that’s fresh off a buzzer-beating win over Kimberly. The Old Abes are trying to go to state for the first time since 2003, when they reached the Division 1 semifinals.
Division 3
Baldwin-Woodville 67, St. Croix Central 61 (OT): The Blackhawks out-dueled their Middle Border Conference foe to advance to the sectional finals. Baldwin-Woodville outscored the Panthers 13-7 in the extra period.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Eli Coenen gave the Blackhawks the lead for good early in overtime. They made enough free throws in the final minute to knock out the Panthers and get to the sectional championship game.
The Blackhawks will face top-ranked West Salem in the sectional finals on Saturday in Arcadia. The game tips off at 7 p.m. Baldwin-Woodville is aiming for the first trip to state in program history.
Division 4
Cameron 45, Unity 31: The Comets muscled past the Eagles in a defensive battle to reach the sectional finals. They’ll take on Durand on Saturday afternoon at Osseo-Fairchild with a trip to state up for grabs.
“Defense has kind of been a question mark for us all year because we like to score the ball,” Cameron coach Troy LaVallie told the Rice Lake Chronotype. “We’ve stressed in the last couple of weeks of the season and in the tournament you’ve got to play defense to win. Tonight is a great example. It’s a low-scoring game, if you can get defensive stops you have a chance.”
Zory Parker scored 14 points for Cameron and Grant Paetzold added 13. The Comets are shooting for their first trip to the Kohl Center since 2017.
Division 5
Bangor 72, Blair-Taylor 55: The Wildcats saw their playoff run come to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Cardinals.
Bangor established a 12-point lead by halftime, and Blair-Taylor couldn’t make up enough ground in the second half. The Wildcats did trim the lead to single digits, but couldn’t rally all the way back.
Blair-Taylor finishes the season 18-10.