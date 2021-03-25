La Crosse Central pulled away in a big way to put a damper on Eau Claire Memorial’s spring football debut.
The RiverHawks rallied from a 13-point deficit on Thursday in La Crosse, putting 23 straight points on the board in the fourth quarter for a 43-33 victory to kick off the alternate fall season.
The Old Abes took a 33-20 lead on Easton Tok’s pick-six early in the fourth quarter, but it was all Central from there. The RiverHawks scored a pair of touchdowns in a four-minute span to take a 36-33 lead in the final three minutes. They iced it away with another score in the final minute.
Memorial raced out to an early 21-6 lead as Reese Woerner ran into the end zone twice and Brice Wingad added a touchdown pass to Jack Redwine. But the RiverHawks came to life, scoring in the second quarter to pull within seven and again in the third to cut the deficit to one.
Wingad padded the lead with a rushing score before Tok brought the interception back for a touchdown to put Memorial ahead 33-20 in the fourth.
Central eventually took the lead for good on a touchdown pass by Mason Herlitzke later in the quarter.
Individual statistics were not available at press time.
Girls swim and dive
Eau Claire Memorial 96, Eau Claire North 90: The Old Abes held off the Huskies in an intracity rivalry dual. Memorial won seven events, led by Callista Stecker. Individually, she won the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard IM. Maddie Weber won the diving competition for Memorial.
Cailey Stolt (100 backstroke and 200 freestyle) and Janaya Goldbach (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) both won two events for the Huskies.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, La Crosse Logan 1: The Old Abes stayed hot against the Rangers and have won five of their last six matches. Brenna Bruchert led the way with 15 kills, while Kayla Sorensen made 24 digs and Emma Miller dished 24 assists.