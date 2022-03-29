Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee won three events at Tuesday’s Hudson Hawaiian Indoor track and field meet at UW-River Falls.
A defending state champion in the 400-meter dash, Sheplee took home titles in the 55-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter on Tuesday. Teammate Lauren Holthaus won the 1,600-meter run.
It was a good day for Eau Claire Memorial jumpers. Reagan Hub won the boys long jump and triple jump, while Becca Fentress and Grace Hansen won the girls long jump and girls triple jump, respectively.
Ty Harvey took first in the 55-meter dash for the Old Abes and Parker Dewey won the 800.
Softball
Blair-Taylor 7, Fall Creek 4: The Wildcats pulled away with four runs in the third inning. Lindsay Steien earned the win from the circle with five frames of work and added a double and triple at the plate. Chloe Wagner hit a triple and a homer for Blair-Taylor.
Sam Olson struck out nine for Fall Creek but was tagged with four unearned runs.
Baseball
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6, Cameron 3: Oscar Hernandez limited the Comets to one hit across four innings of work to pick up the win for the Bulldogs. He struck out three.
Ashtyn Waite had two hits and an RBI for Cameron.
Independence/Gilmanton 10, Luther 8: The Indees held off a late push to win their season opener. Luther scored five times in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete a comeback.
Hunter Guenther dominated on the mound and at the plate. He struck out eight in 4.1 hitless innings, and went 4 for 4 offensively with two doubles and two RBIs.